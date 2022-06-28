“Classroom Of The Elite” Season 2 Final Trailer Released With New Key Visual

Classroom Of The Elite Season 2 is one of the more exciting new releases at the start of the Summer season. The psychological thriller aired in 2017 and was quite popular. However, since it’s a light novel adaptation, no one ever expected to get a new season.

But contrary to everyone’s expectations, here we are, and season 2 is now just around the corner. And to hammer that fact in, the creators have released a new promo and a key visual. You can check them out down below.

‘Classroom of the Elite’ Season 2 key visual

The new visual shows what we expect season 2 will be all about. It features our protagonist Kiyotaka facing off against Kakeru. The poster itself exudes the same intensity as season 1, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store in the 2nd one.

‘Classroom Of The Elite’ Season 2 final trailer

The trailer shows off mostly our main character, whose voice is heard throughout the trailer. We get to see a bit of the upcoming arc that takes place entirely on a luxury cruiser. Furthermore, we also get a small preview of the opening theme, “Dance In The Game” by ZAQ. Also we hear the new cast of Sōma Saitō as Miyabi Nagumo and Rie Takahashi as Hiyori Shiina for the first time as well.

Season 2 is set to release on July 4, 2022. Moreover, it is confirmed that Crunchyroll will be airing it alongside the Japanese release.

That’s all we have for today. Have you seen the first season yet? What do you think season 2 will be about? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.