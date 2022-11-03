Terrifier 2 Submitted For Oscar Consideration For Hilarious Reasons

Terrifier 2 has recently earned a lot of attention from horror enthusiasts for its unique storytelling and for being a nonstop gore-filled carnival. The little independent picture was unlikely to happen for a long time because the plot for the second feature was a little more ambitious than the first.

The filmmakers raised $250,000 through an Indiegogo campaign. The film was a surprising hit, collecting 7.9 million dollars and receiving accolades from Stephen King. Due to commercial and critical success, the Terrifier 2 team is now going gold and has hilariously nominated themselves for Oscar.

The team behind Terrifier 2, Bloody Disgusting, recently announced that they were submitting the shocking horror film for Oscar consideration. The campaign intends to target the special effects categories in particular.

Fans are also encouraged to use the hashtag #OscarsForArt to express their desire to see their favorite murderous clown win the Academy Award for best picture. While this may appear to be an unlikely contender in the face of films such as The Fabelmans and Babylon, the team is well aware of its chances, stating:

“No, it will never actually happen. Yes, it’s a total goof, but you know what? The thought of having members of the Academy endure an extreme unrated horror movie that they would otherwise consider beneath them? That’s just too hilarious of an opportunity to pass up.”

The idea of the Academy of Motion Pictures having to watch Terrifier 2 this awards season is absolutely hilarious. The film is shockingly uncensored, with some of the most gruesome, spine-chilling visuals ever seen on screen. Some audience members have puked while watching the film, which is disgustingly brutal.

While Terrifier 2 may not be the film to achieve it, the Academy would be unwise to entirely dismiss the horror genre this year, as they have in the past. 2022 has produced an astounding quantity of slasher films that have impressed both reviewers and audiences.

The genre is experiencing a renaissance. And with horror films becoming more popular in theatres around the world, it’s only a matter of time before award shows like the Oscars take notice of the spookier side of cinema. Until then, Terrifier 2 continues to grow as cinema’s newest and most heinous movie to date.