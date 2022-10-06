Google Pixel 7 Vs Pixel 7 Pro: Is The Pro Worth The Extra Cash?

The Google Pixel 7 series has been the talk of the year ever since Google first teased it in Google I/O 2022 after the Pixel 6a launch. Google claims vast improvements in the SoC with the Tensor G2 and other areas like voice detection, AI, etc.

Now, we’ve already compared the Pixel 6 to the Pixel 7, but how do two phones in the same lineup stack up? Is the Pixel 7 Pro worth shelling out the extra cash, or should you settle with the standard Pixel 7? The answer you seek lies in this article.

Pixel 7 Vs Pixel 7 Pro: Which makes more sense?

Let’s start with the specifications first.

Specification Pixel 7 Pixel 7 Pro Price $599 (₹50,000) $899 (₹70,000) Display 6.3-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED with 800 nits peak brightness 6.7-inch LTPO QHD+ 120 Hz display

600-1000 nits Processor Tensor G2 Tensor G2 Back Camera Main: 50MP Wide-angle

Ultra-wide angle camera: 12MP Main: 50MP Wide-angle

Telephoto camera: 48MP (5x zoom) LDAF

Ultra-wide angle Camera: 12MP Front Camera 10.8MP 10.8MP Battery 4270 with 30W fast charging, 21W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. 5000mAh with 30W fast charging, 21W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. Android version Android 13 Android 13 Dust/Water resistance IP68 IP68 Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB UFS 3.2 RAM 6GB, 8GB 12GB Colors White, Gold, and Gray Snow, Obsidian, and Hazel

If you’ve followed Google’s Pixel launches, the Pixel 7 series follows the same pattern as the Pixel 6 series, i.e., an extra camera, bigger battery, better display, and more storage and RAM. But are they worth spending the extra $300? For most people, no.

Pixel 7 Vs 7 Pro: Display

The first substantial bump you get is in the display department. The 120Hz LTPO 2K AMOLED display on the Pixel 6 Pro was a treat, and we expect nothing less, if not better, from the Pixel 7 Pro. You also get a slightly curved display on the 7 Pro as opposed to the flatter one on the 7 if you’re into it. That said, the battery bump compared to the Pixel 7 is ever so slight (5000mAh), and when paired with the 120Hz refresh rate and a larger display may result in worse screen-on times.

Pixel 7 Vs 7 Pro: Cameras

We wish the standard Pixel had at least a 2X Telephoto lens instead of an ultra-wide angle lens, but it is what it is. The 48MP 5X telephoto on the Pixel 7 Pro should be able to capture crisp and detailed zoomed shots, just like the Pixel 6 Pro. The primary camera, however, remains unchanged.

You also get an extra 2GB RAM on the Pro. The main improvements are on the CPU/GPU/TPU side with the new Tensor G2 processor. Expect 20% more graphics performance, a 15% increase in CPU performance, and significant improvements in the Tensor processing unit for faster speech detection and an even clever Magic Eraser. Since both the pro and non-pro variants come with the G2, you don’t have an excuse to choose one over the other.

Pixel 7 Vs 7 Pro: Summing up

The bottom line is unless you absolutely need a bigger 120Hz display and a telephoto camera, like last year, this year’s standard Pixel 7 makes more sense. The telephoto camera might leave people thinking about buying the 7 Pro, but for budget-conscious buyers, $300 more, it’s not worth it.

What are your thoughts about the Pixel 7 and the 7 Pro? Why would you consider one over the other? Let us know in the comment section below.