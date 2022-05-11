Google Surprises Everyone By Announcing Pixel 7/Pro In Google I/O 2022

Google has announced the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro when people were least expecting them to. The successor to the Pixel 6 series will be launching this fall along with the Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet, and finally, the Pixel Buds Pro. In this article, let’s look at how the Pixel 7 series looks.

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: More Aluminum!

Image: Google

Google revealed the design of the Pixel 7 and they’ll come with more aluminum. No, literally. The camera bump is now all aluminum with three lens cutouts for the triple camera setup. If you felt the Pixel 6 camera bump looked cyborg’ish, the Pixel 7 series’ design will definitely surprise you. The design looks quite similar to the Pixel 6a’s camera except that there’s no glass wrapping the lenses.

The search engine giant also revealed that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will feature the next generation of Google’s Tensor SoC. Although, they didn’t reveal the name of the next iteration; so, we’re guessing it will be called the Tensor 2?

Google also announced that the phone will land with the new version of Android, Android 13 out of the box, which has been a tradition for Pixel devices for years.

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro Price

As for the pricing and other specs, we don’t know yet, but if we had to predict (Like we did for the Pixel 6a, and nailed it!), judging by the Pixel 6 series pricing, the Pixel 7 might come at around $699 and the Pixel 7 Pro at around $999.

