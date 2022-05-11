Facebook Twitter Instagram
Google Surprises Everyone By Announcing Pixel 7/Pro In Google I/O 2022

The upcoming Pixel lineup looks promising!

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Image: Google

Google has announced the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro when people were least expecting them to. The successor to the Pixel 6 series will be launching this fall along with the Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet, and finally, the Pixel Buds Pro. In this article, let’s look at how the Pixel 7 series looks.

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: More Aluminum!

Pixel 7 and 7 pro all variants
Image: Google

Google revealed the design of the Pixel 7 and they’ll come with more aluminum. No, literally. The camera bump is now all aluminum with three lens cutouts for the triple camera setup. If you felt the Pixel 6 camera bump looked cyborg’ish, the Pixel 7 series’ design will definitely surprise you. The design looks quite similar to the Pixel 6a’s camera except that there’s no glass wrapping the lenses.

Google tensor specifications

The search engine giant also revealed that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will feature the next generation of Google’s Tensor SoC. Although, they didn’t reveal the name of the next iteration; so, we’re guessing it will be called the Tensor 2?

Google also announced that the phone will land with the new version of Android, Android 13 out of the box, which has been a tradition for Pixel devices for years.

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro Price

As for the pricing and other specs, we don’t know yet, but if we had to predict (Like we did for the Pixel 6a, and nailed it!), judging by the Pixel 6 series pricing, the Pixel 7 might come at around $699 and the Pixel 7 Pro at around $999.

Coming to the Pixel Watch, we have a well-rounded article on the same and you should definitely check it out if you want to know more about the device.

What are your thoughts about the Pixel 7 Series and other devices that the search engine giant introduced in this I/O? Are you looking forward to owning any of them? Let us know in the comments section below.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar is a passionate tech writer whose love for tech started in 2011 when he got a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Linux and open-source, you'll find him binge-watching anime or Tech content on YouTube.

