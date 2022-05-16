Pixel 6a’s India Price Will Not Surprise Many: Here’s How Much It Will Cost

When it comes to pricing its flagship smartphones, Google hasn’t surprised many people. For example, let’s take the Pixel 4/XL, Google’s last actual “flagship” device before the Pixel 6. The phones were priced close to the iPhone territory. Perhaps pricing is why Google didn’t launch those devices on the subcontinent.

Pixel 4a was the last Pixel that launched in India. While many people called it an overpriced mid-range device at Rs 30,000, it did receive excellent reviews from us and other publications, which begs the question, how much will the Pixel 6a cost in India. And it looks like we finally have an answer.

How much will the ‘Pixel 6a’ cost in India?

According to a renowned leaker Yogesh Brar, the pricing of Pixel 6a will be “close to” Rs 40,000 ($519). The smartphone will be exclusively available via Flipkart, just like the Pixel 4a.

So Pixel 6a is coming to India, for availability keep on checking Flipkart. Most likely it'll launch by July end. Pricing close to ₹40k#GoogleIO #Pixel6a — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) May 11, 2022

If you want to know more about the specifications of Google’s latest Pixel mid-range device, check out our Pixel 6a roundup.

It’ll be interesting to see how the audience will react once the price is revealed. There are currently a lot of great mid-range devices in the country, which may make it harder for Pixel 6a to sell well in the Indian market. However, considering that people have requested Google to bring the Pixel 6 series to India since its launch, we think they’re willing to pay the premium. Hence, there’s still a chance that the 6a might sell well in India.

Google also gave us a good look at the upcoming Pixel 7 series, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Watch. While it’s unsure if these devices will be making their way to the subcontinent, we know that a lot of people could be eyeing getting the Pixel Watch which looks like any other smartwatch on the market.

What do you think about the Pixel 6a’s price? Do you think it’s too expensive or worth it? Let us know in the comments section below.