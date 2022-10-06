Google Pixel 7 Pro Vs Pixel 6 Pro: Are The Improvements Worth It?

Google has finally revealed its new flagship smartphones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The official announcement was made during the Pixel launch event, but most of the specs were leaked days before the event. So let’s compare the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro.

Google also announced various other products besides the Pixel 7 lineup. During the event, the company showcased its new products, like the new Pixel Watch and tablet. However, the highlights of the event were the two flagship phones.

Google has also confirmed that both smartphones will be available for pre-order in India. Now the question is: Should you upgrade, and is it even worth the cost, or should you wait for the next Pixel?

TLDR: The major improvement in the new Pixel 7 Pro is the upgrade to the Google Tensor G2 chip. It features the same display, RAM, storage options, and battery capacity as the Pixel 6 Pro.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Vs Pixel 6 Pro

Specification Pixel 7 Pro Pixel 6 Pro Price $899 $599 Display 6.7-inch LTPO QHD+ 120 Hz display

600-1000 nits 6.7-inch LTPO QHD+ 120 Hz display

500-800 nits Resolution 3120 x1440 3120 x1440 Processor Google Tensor G2 Google Tensor Back Camera Main: 50MP

Telephoto camera: 48MP (5x zoom) LDAF

Ultrawide Camera: 12MP Main: 50MP

Telephoto camera: 48MP (4x zoom) LDAF

Ultrawide Camera: 12MP Front Camera 10.8MP with 4k recording support 11.1MP with 4k recording support Battery 5000mAh with 30W fast charging, 21W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging 5000mAh with 30W fast charging, 21W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging Android version out of the box Android 13 Android 12 Dust/Water resistance IP68 IP68 Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB UFS 3.2 128GB, 256GB, 512GB UFS 3.1 RAM 12GB 12GB Colors Snow, Obsidian, and Hazel Stormy Black, Cloudy White, and Sorta Sunny

Which Pixel smartphone should you buy?

So far, the only redeeming factor for the Pixel 7 Pro is the new Google Tensor G2 chip. To be fair, the chip does offer more power for photos, videos, security, and speech recognition. The camera has improved slightly with up to 5x optical and 30x high-resolution zoom.

Regarding software, the Pixel 7 Pro will feature Macro Focus and Movie Motion Blur. These improvements are likely due to the new chip, which will also improve older features such as Face Unblur, Magic Eraser, and Real Tone. However, it is hard to justify the price point with only a single processor change.

Add to the fact that the Pixel 6 Pro is selling for around $699 (₹58,000), it doesn’t make a lot of sense to upgrade just yet. The prices for the Pixel 6 Pro are likely to drop even further once the Pixel 7 Pro launches. So it might be better to hold on to your wallets and grab a Pixel 6 Pro after the price drop or an online sale.

There’s also the iPhone 14 lineup as an alternative option for users who are tired of the Android ecosystem and want to try something new. Let us know your thoughts about the new Pixel 7 lineup in the comment section below.