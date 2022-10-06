5 Things That Make The Pixel 7 Better Than iPhone 14 (and 3 Things That Don’t)

The Google Pixel 7 series smartphones offer many new features compared to the Apple iPhone 14 series, but they also miss out on some capabilities that still remain unique on the latter. One similarity between the two is that the upcoming Pixel 7 series also sports a custom chip. The new Tensor G2 chip powers Google’s flagship devices.

In terms of camera specifications, the Pixel 7 comes equipped with a dual camera setup, including a 50MP wide lens and a 12MP ultra-wide. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 7 Pro has a triple camera setup featuring a 48MP telephoto lens, a 50MP wide lens, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. Both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro feature a 10.8MP selfie camera.

Furthermore, the Pixel 7 is available with 8GB RAM and 128 or 256GB storage options with a starting price of around $599 (Rs 49,000 approx). Likewise, the Pixel 7 Pro comes with 12GB RAM with 128/256/512GB storage options for a starting price of around $899 (Rs 73,500 approx). With so many features on offer, it can be a bit confusing to choose between Pixel and the iPhone. To help all the users, here’s a quick comparison between the pros and cons of the Google Pixel 7 and the Apple iPhone 14 series smartphones.

5 Features That Make The Pixel 7 Better Than The iPhone 14

Better optical zoom on Pixel 7 Pro

While the iPhone 14 Pro boasts some of the best camera systems, it still lags behind the Pixel 7 Pro in one area. The upcoming Pixel 7 Pro offers up to 5x optical zoom. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max offer only up to 3x optical zoom. Furthermore, the Pixel 7 Pro can also do a 30x hybrid zoom, but the iPhone 14 Pro can only perform a 15x digital zoom.

High refresh rate display on non-Pro models

The iPhone 14 series only offers a 60Hz display in the non-pro models. But the Pixel 7 base model comes with a 90Hz high-refresh-rate panel. In terms of other specs, the iPhone 14 base model comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 has a relatively bigger 6.32-inch AMOLED display.

30W charging speed

The base iPhone 14 has a maximum charging speed of 20W. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro can charge at 27W with a fast charger. However, both Pixel 7 series smartphones offer faster 30W fast charging. The Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro come equipped with 4355mAh and 5000mAh batteries, respectively.

USB Type-C

Another clear advantage Pixel 7 series smartphones have over the iPhone 14 series is the inclusion of a USB Type-C port. Apple continues to outfit its iPhones with a lightning port which has a 480Mbps maximum transfer speed. Alternately, thanks to USB Type-C, the Pixel 7 series has a faster data transfer speed. Additionally, a Type-C port offers better connectivity than a lightning port as it’s more commonly present across various devices.

An open operating system

iOS on iPhones is a closed system as it does not allow sideloading apps. Meaning users can only download applications that are available on the App store. Meanwhile, on Android, users can even install a secondary app store in addition to Google Play Store. It might not be a huge deal for some users but having the option to do so is a pretty big deal.

3 features that make the iPhone 14 better than Pixel 7

Image: Apple

No high-performance chip

The Google Tensor G2 chip does not offer flagship performance. As per a recently leaked test video, the Pixel 7 Pro scored close to 1054 and 3138 in Geekbench’s single and multicore performance test. For comparison, Apple’s A15 Bionic chip powering the base iPhone 14 scores 1733 and 4718 in single and multi-core tests. Meanwhile, the A16 powering the iPhone 14 Pro series can score up to 1882 and 5333 in single and multicore tests.

No Emergency SOS Via Satellite

Satellite connectivity on the iPhone 14 series was one of the unique features showcased on any smartphone this year. The Emergency SOS Via Satellite can help people stuck in areas without Wi-Fi or cellular network to contact authorities using satellite connectivity. Unfortunately, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro offer no such life-saving feature.

No Dynamic Island or Face ID

People may love it or hate it, but the Dynamic Island is one feature that’ll surely be copied on some Android smartphones in the future. The same is evident in the popularity of the ‘dynamicSpot’ app on the Google Play Store, which mimics the iPhone 14 Pro’s new feature. Similarly, neither the Pixel 7 nor the Pixel 7 Pro offer a secure phone unlock feature like Apple’s Face ID. Moreover, last year’s Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor issues became headlines for frustrating users with slow unlock speed and poor fingerprint recognition.

Overall, the Pixel 7 series has a long list of features that are enough to meet most users’ needs. However, getting the hardware right is only half the battle. Therefore, Google needs to deliver an excellent software experience as well to truly make the Pixel 7 a great success.