Google Pixel 7 Vs Pixel 6: Which Is The Better Pixel?

Google has finally launched the Pixel 7 series, and it comes with some notable improvements from the Pixel 6. However, the main question is, is it worth upgrading to the Pixel 7 if you already own a Pixel 6? Read more to find out.

Last year, as with any previous Pixel device, Google rewrote the rules of computational photography by launching the Pixel 6. It was the giant’s fifth major flagship after the Pixel 4/XL (Pixel 5 was a mid-range device). The Pixel 6 is still regarded as a camera champion when compared to other Android flagships and the latest iPhone.

Google Pixel 7 Vs Pixel 6: You know which one’s better

To better compare both Google flagships, let’s list their specifications.

Specification Pixel 7 Pixel 6 Display 6.3″ FHD+ 90Hz 6.4″ FHD+ 90Hz Processor Google Tensor G2 Google Tensor Cameras Dual camera; 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP front camera Dual camera; 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP front camera Battery 4270 with 30W fast charging, 21W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging 4614mAh with 30W fast charging, 21W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging Android version out of the box Android 13 Android 12 Storage variants 8/128GB, 8/256GB 8/128GB, 8/256GB UFS 3.1 Colors Obsidian, Lemongrass, Snow Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, and Stormy Black Price $599 $599

Design and Build

Although both devices are just one generation apart, the Pixel 7 looks pretty different compared to the 6. Sure the overall design language is similar, but there are a significant number of design cues that differentiate both. At the back, the Pixel 7 houses a similarly-sized camera visor like the Pixel 6 but instead of an all-glass visor, Google decided to wrap the visor with metal, leaving a cutout for camera lenses.

We like Pixel 6’s camera visor better because it looks more seamless and cleaner. The Pixel 7 also looks slightly curved at the edges compared to its predecessor. The ports, speaker, display punch hole, and button positioning remain the same. The display, however, is 0.1″ shorter, which isn’t going to make a huge difference in usability.

Performance

The Pixel 7 is powered by the Tensor G2, whereas the Pixel 6 boasts the first-generation Tensor. Now, Google wasn’t trying to amaze us with performance numbers in the first generation Tensor, and the same holds true with the Tensor G2. The improvements aren’t terrific, but they’re worth mentioning nonetheless.

For starters, the clock speed of each efficiency core has been bumped up by 100 MHz. Similarly, the powerful Cortex-X1 cores are also a mere 50 MHz faster than the original Tensor. The area that Samsung and Google (Tensor is a product of Google and Samsung’s partnership) focused on the most is the GPU. The Tensor G2 gets Mali-G710 GPU as opposed to G78 found on the Tensor. This is the same GPU as the one found in the likes of MediaTek Dimensity 9000-powered devices like the ROG Phone 6D and the Vivo X80. The upgrade should improve the GPU performance by 20% and also the TPU performance by 60%*.

If there’s one thing Google learned from the Pixel 5, it’d be “Performance doesn’t matter as long as you get other important things right.” The real-world performance of the Pixel 6 and 7 won’t be noticeable unless you try gaming on the Pixel 7. Better GPU would also mean faster functioning voice typing, improved magic eraser, and responsive AI results.

Cameras

The camera hardware is the same, but Google continues to take short strides in improving Pixel’s computational photography abilities. The 50MP wide-angle camera paired with 12MP ultra-wide, combined with Google’s software algorithms, should do an excellent job at capturing subjects. However, the difference may not be big enough. That said, if you’re upgrading solely for better image quality, you might want to hold on to your Pixel 6 for the moment.

Miscellaneous

The battery has been lowered by around 300mAh, but the charging speeds also remain the same. The display is 90Hz, but we can’t judge the quality of the same unless we get our hands on a Pixel 7 unit. Considering the backlash Pixel 6 received for having a sub-par display for a “flagship” device, Google may have improved it as the price has also been bumped by $100 this year.

Pixel 7 Vs Pixel 6: Should You Upgrade?

Reasons to upgrade to Pixel 7:

Slightly better CPU and GPU performance.

Better Display

Better Design (Subjective. If you like Pixel 7’s design better than Pixel 6’s)

Pixel 7 will be updated to Android 16 as opposed to Android 15 for the Pixel 6.

Reasons to stay on Pixel 6:

Similar camera performance.

Better design (subjective).

Better battery. Similar charging speeds.

Pixel 7 features will eventually come to Pixel 6.

Similar display specs.

Pixel 7 is $100 more expensive.

Going by the points that we’ve mentioned above, unless you absolutely need better performance and an extra year of updates, we recommend sticking to the Pixel 6. Perhaps, the Pixel 8 might be a true “upgrade” from the Pixel 6.

What are your thoughts about the Pixel 7? Do you think Google should’ve added more features to justify calling it Pixel 6’s successor? Let us know in the comments section below.