25 Gaming Terms And Slangs Every Gamer Must Know

Most gamers around the world know the terms or slang about the games they play. In multiplayer games, players often find themselves in a situation where they need to convey any info to their teammates quickly. Moreover, yelling long sentences amid matches doesn’t help anyone on your team; and this is where gaming slang comes into play.

While many gaming terms or slang are prevalent in most games, some gaming terms are limited to games of specific genres. Well, without wasting any more time, let’s get straight to the list of the most common gaming terms or slang.

Most common gaming slangs every gamer should know

1. AFK

AFK gaming slang/term means away from the keyboard. Typing AFK in-game chat during a match lets your teammates know that you won’t be available to play for a while.

2. GG

GG gaming slang means good game. Mostly used at the end of online multiplayer matches to let your teammates and opponents know that you had a good game and enjoyed playing with the lot.

3. Smurf

These are not the little blue people you watched growing up. Smurf refers to a player with a high skill set in gaming terms who competes with players of low skill set via a new “smurf account” or someone else’s account.

Unfortunately, if you’re one of the tormented lower-skill set players, Gargamel can’t save you from these smurfs.

4. Aimbot

Aimbot refers to the illegal software which grants perfect aim to the player using it. Mostly used in online multiplayer first-person shooter games like CS: GO. Sometimes also called auto-aim, as the bot automatically resets the aim as soon as an enemy player enters the frame.

5. Camping

In gaming, camping refers to the tactic where a player gains a strategically advantageous position by sitting in a particular position on the map.

6. Bot

The gaming term Bot refers to a character that is controlled by the computer. In most games, bots are non-playable characters.

7. Buff/Nerf

In gaming slang, Buff is when a weapon or tool is rendered with good stats with the latest updates making it good for use. On the other hand, Nerf is when a weapon is deemed inferior to other weapons with inferior stats.

8. Toxic

In gaming slang, Toxic’s phrase refers to a player who is irritated or rude to his teammates or the opposite team. More often than not, these toxic players make the environment of a match unplayable by simply yelling or saying mean things.

9. Bullet Sponge

Bullet sponge is another gaming slang pointed to a non-playable character who is hard to kill. These characters take many bullets to die, thus the slang- bullet sponge.

10. Cheesing

In gaming, Cheesing is a strategy that requires minimal skill or knowledge from the players part to defeat an enemy. Players who cheese is often found exploiting bugs or glitches in the game or repeatedly performing the same set of moves to win a boss fight.

11. Cooldown

Cooldown refers to the minimum time limit that a player must wait to use a particular ability again in the game. This gaming term refers to the time in which the ability of a character recharges again for use.

12. DLC

A gaming term refers to the in-game content made available by the developers after the launch of a game. DLC stands for downloadable content, and it can either be paid or free. DLC often includes new locations or characters added to the game.

13. Easter Egg

An easter egg is a hidden message; it could be in any form inside a game. It can be an image, a video, or even a hidden feature in the gameplay. Easter eggs are hard to find, but finding one is always worth it.

14. Grinding

In gaming, Grinding is when a player does repetitive tasks to gain experience points or XP. There can be multiple reasons for grinding to collect XP, some games offer in-game purchases via XP, or it could be to progress through the game quickly.

15. HUD

HUD means heads up display; in gaming, HUD or the status bar shows a character’s health and other important information that helps with the gameplay.

16. K/D

K/D or Kill/Death ratio is one of the stats of a player which shows the number of kills per death.

17. Lag

In online gaming, Lag refers to the delay between the input (action of the player) and the output (reaction of the in-game character).

18. Ragequit

Ragequit is when a player leaves an ongoing match because of anger or frustration of losing. You might have seen some videos on the internet of some gamers smashing their keyboards or controllers in anger; That’s ragequitting, another gaming term you should steer clear of.

19. OP

The gaming term OP means overpowered; OP is used in connection to a strong in-game weapon or a player who alone can take on multiple players.

20. TTK

Time to kill is gaming slang, which refers to the average time taken to kill an enemy player in a gunfight.

21. Poggers

Poggers is a gaming slang mostly limited to the gaming streaming service Twitch. The slang poggers is expresses excitement or excess joy.

22. Instalock

Instalock is a gaming slang for multiplayer games meaning the process of instantly locking down a character in the character selection screen so that no other player can choose it.

23. Pwned

This gaming slang is the word “Owned,” and due to the proximity of O and P keys, they’re interchanged. In gaming, Pwned means to dominate enemy players in a match with good skills and gameplay.

24. Clutch

Clutch is when a player outnumbered in a match takes down the opposing players one by one and wins the round.

25. Ganking

Ganking is a gaming slang most commonly uses in MMORPGs; it refers to the act of multiple players teaming up and taking on one or more players to eliminate them.

26. Res

This particular gaming slang is restricted to competitive FPS multiplayer games where you can revive your fallen teammate. For example, games like Valorant and Rogue Company see a considerable usage of this slang.

We hope that was an interesting read for all the newbie gamers out there trying to get a hang of the well-established gaming slangs. With these 25 gaming slangs/terms, we put this list to an end; make sure to let us know which gaming slang among these is your favorite and most commonly used.