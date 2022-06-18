Here's How To Create A PSN Account on PS4, Or A PS5

If you get yourself a new PS4 or PS5 console, if you can get your hands on one, you can operate the console without a PlayStation account. However, to fully use your new PS4 or PS5 console, you might want to log in with your PS account. If you do not already have a PS account, this guide will help you with the basic process of creating a PSN account on either a PS4, a PS5, or the PS app on your smartphone.

In addition, signing in with your PS account gives you access to loads of multimedia applications on the PS4 or PS5 console, along with tons of free games to choose and play from. Furthermore, if you want to purchase a game or any other PS service, a PSN account is a must; hence creating a PSN account is a must for every PlayStation console owner.

Creating a PSN account on PS4

1. Upon turning your PS4 console on, users will see a login screen that will give new and old users the option to create a new PSN account.

2. Use your DualShock controller to click on New User.

3. Now, select Create User. Remember not to choose Play as a Guest, as this will only give you access to a temporary account to play games and will get deleted the moment you turn off your console.

4. On the next page, enter your existing PSN account credentials, provided you have one. However, we’re here to create a PSN account, so click on Create an Account.

5. Enter the details and accept the terms and conditions.

6. And like that, your new PSN account will be added to the console. You’ll be able to log in every time you switch to your PS4 console.

Creating a PSN account on PS5

1. Turn on your PS5; upon turning it on for the first time, the console will ask you to add an account; click on Add user.

Image: Akshay Bhardwaj via Fossbytes

2. On the left side of the screen, click on Get Started.

Image: Akshay Bhardwaj via Fossbytes

3. Now, accept the terms and conditions and click on Confirm.

Image: Akshay Bhardwaj via Fossbytes

4. Now scroll down and click on Create an Account. This is where you can add an already existing PSN account if you wish to.

5. Enter your date of birth and click on next.

6. On the next screen, enter your email and other asked credentials and create a PSN account.

7. Now that you’ve created a PSN account on your PS5, the credentials will be saved, and you can log in automatically every time you turn on your PS5 console.

Create a PSN account on a web browser

1. Go to PlayStation.com and click on Sign in in the top right corner of the screen.

Screengrab: PlayStation.com

2. On the next page, click on Create an Account.

Screengrab: PlayStation.com

3. Now, click on create, enter the date of birth, and click next.

Screengrab: PlayStation.com

4. On the next screen, choose your region and local language and click next.

Screengrab: PlayStation.com

5. Now, enter the email and click next; similarly, on the next screen, enter the city and other details and click on next.

6. Lastly, fill out other asked details and click on finish when done.

7. Finally, you’ll see a message reading that your account is now ready to access the PlayStation Network.

Create a PSN account: Wrapping up

Well, that’s everything you need to know about creating a new PSN account on either a PS4 or a PS5, in addition to creating one on a web browser. Meanwhile, if you have any doubts regarding the same, let us know by writing them in the comment section.