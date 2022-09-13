7 Best Bows For Ganyu In Genshin Impact: F2P-Friendly Guide

If you got Ganyu in 3.0, you might want to build her in the most optimal way. Artifacts aside, choosing the right bow is a crucial first step in building her. Now, Genshin has a lot of great bows, but seven of them appeal greatly to Ganyu since she is a very flexible character. In this article, let’s look at the seven best bows for Ganyu in Genshin Impact, including free-to-play-friendly weapons.

Released in version Genshin Impact versions 1.2 and 2.4, Ganyu is still considered one of the most cracked units in the game. The Cryo vision and bow wielder has one of the craziest damage numbers in the game, reaching over 30,000 frost flake damage in one hit, which can be bumped to 20% more when attacking from inside her ultimate.

I ran into a lot of trouble while building her, especially when farming artifacts and choosing the right ones. However, one of the hardest decisions was to choose the right weapon, and as a free-to-play player, I didn’t have many options. Hopefully, you’ll not have to go through the pain I went through after reading this guide.

Best Bows for Ganyu: Four and Five stars

Here are some of the best bows for Ganyu starting from 5* limited banner bows to free-to-play bows that are pretty easy to acquire.

1. Amos’ Bow – Best Weapon for Ganyu

Reddit

Amos’ Bow is Ganyu’s signature weapon. Its sub-stat builds on attack percentage, whereas its perks are more catered towards helping Ganyu do a significant amount of damage. At level 90, the overall damage of Amos’ bow is 608, with a 49.6% attack percentage.

It increases normal attack and charged attack damage by 12%. Also, after a normal or charged attack is fired, the damage dealt is increased further by 8% every 0.1 seconds the arrow is in the air up to five times. This is great for long-range shots and both melt and freeze comps.

2. Aqua Simulacra

Hoyoverse

It turns out that Yelan’s signature weapon is also great on Ganyu. Aqua Simulacra scales off Crit Damage, and the maximum Crit Damage of the same at level 90 is 88.2%. If you run 4PC Blizzard Strayer, you could technically forget about the crit rate and go full-on crit damage on her. With Aqua Simulacra, she will add tremendous value to freeze comps, but you could get great value out of her even in melt comps that include Xiangling. However, there is one problem.

While the weapon’s passive “The cleansing form” increases the HP of equipped character, it also increases the damage to “nearby” enemies by 20%. Hence, to maximize the damage, you’d always need to stay among enemies, which isn’t great considering that Ganyu’s HP scaling is pretty low. But overall, Aqua Simulacra is an excellent weapon for Ganyu.

3. Thundering Pulse

Hoyoverse

Ganyu can also get the most out of Yoimiya’s signature weapon, the Thundering Pulse. Much like Aqua Simulacra, Thundering Pulse builds on crit damage, with max crit damage of 66.2%. The max base attack of the weapon is 608, and the passive is, well, average at best.

The passive Rule By Thunder increases the attack by 20% and grants “Thunder Emblem.” Now, the Thunder Emblem has three stacks where the damage increases by 12//24/40%. Ganyu doesn’t take advantage of this since most of her damage is from charged attacks. Nonetheless, it’s a pretty good weapon for her.

4. Skyward Harp

Hoyoverse

It’s easy to take the crit rate for granted on Ganyu if you already have good 4PC Blizzard Strayer artifacts. If you don’t have good Blizzard Strayer sets, you should jump to our next listing; however, if you have Skyward harp, hang on because this weapon might save your Ganyu. For starters, if you’re running Wanderer’s Troupe, Skyward Harp builds on the crit rate (Max: 22.1%), and its passive increases the crit damage by 20%.

Hence, with decent Wanderer’s troupe artifacts, Ganyu would do respectable damage, although it may not be close to what you could get out of Amos’ bow or Aqua Simulacra.

5. Blackcliff Warbow

Hoyoverse

Imagine this, you blew up your entire primogems savings on the Amos’ bow like me and lost the 50-50. What do you do next? Be unhappy, right? No, because there’s a great f2p bow option for Ganyu waiting for you in Paimon’s bargains, and that’s Blackcliff Warbow.

Blackcliff Warbow scales off crit damage, and although the crit damage scaling is way outside the league of its five star counterparts, it more than makes up for it thanks to its passive. Its max crit damage reaches 36.8%, and the passive increases the attack by 12% for 30 seconds (Ascension level 1). The passive can have a maximum of three stacks. However, this passive isn’t going to be effective against beefier enemies.

6. Prototype Crescent

Hoyoverse

The Prototype Crescent and Blackcliff Warbow may look identical, but their differences are huge. Crescent scales off attack percentage with a maximum attack and attack percentage of 510 and 41.3% at level 90. Its passive “Unreturning,” on hitting the weak spots, increases the movement speed and attack by 10% and 36%, respectively.

The problem is that not all enemies have weak spots, which defeats the whole purpose of the passive. However, if you have no other choice, Crescent is a good weapon for Ganyu.

7. Hamayumi

Fossbytes

This F2P weapon option for Yoimiya also works pretty well on Ganyu. But, like Thundering Pulse, there are a few things to remember. First up, the bow scales on attack percentage with a max base attack of 454 and a max attack percentage of 55.1%.

The passive of the bow gives a 16% attack boost for normal shots and a 12% boost for charged attacks. This effect increases by 100% if the character’s energy reaches 100%. However, the problem is that Ganyu’s elemental burst gives a 20% extra Cryo damage bonus, contributing to the DPS. By not using the elemental burst, you’ll lose a lot of value from Ganyu.

Which is the best overall Bow for Ganyu?

The best overall option for Ganyu is, ofcourse, the Amos’ Bow. However, if you are a free-to-play player, your best options are Prototype Crescent and Blackcliff Warbow (Crowd control). The ones mentioned in this list are all great, but Amos’ Bow will get the most out of Ganyu.

What are your thoughts? What bow are you using on Ganyu? Let us know in the comment section below.