15 Best Browser Games In 2021 To Play Online And Relax

“All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.”

Yes, sometimes you need to relax your mind and play a little to let off some steam. Playing online games could be a thing to take your mind off the monotonous routine and the stress of the workplace. Unlike PC games, you do not need a dedicated gaming PC to play browser games. On top of that, you do not need a powerful, high-specification PC to play as most of these online browser games can be played directly on any browser.

On that note, you might need to install some plugins and add-ons to the browser to play some of the best online games, and your PC will be ready to play free games online. If you’re interested in playing browser games, there are plenty of options available. However, finding the best one is still a challenge which is why we have handpicked some of the most popular and best online games for you. We have enlisted multiplayer and single-player browser games below for you to choose from.

15 Best Browser Games For 2021

Slither.io is a blast from the past. If you remember the snake game from Nokia phones from the last decade, you’ll quickly understand this online browser game. As a snake, you need to eat the glowing dots, grow longer and escape the enemies. You can also customize the skin of the snake. Slither.io is a fun game that you can play anytime if you’re bored with your hectic schedule.

If you’re looking for an online browser game full of adventure, then DarkOrbit should be your first choice. In this game, you play as a starship captain and complete challenges during your journey in space. You can choose to play as merchants or space-pirates as per your wish. Moreover, DarkOrbit Reloaded also has a multiplayer mode, so you can play with your friends online.

Wikipedia isn’t just a destination for gaining knowledge about various topics. You can also play games on Wikipedia. The Wiki Game is an interesting game in which you start from a particular Wikipedia page on a topic, and you have to race through different links to reach your “destination” page. I agree that it’s a game for geeks, but nonetheless, it’s a fun game. If you like word games and puzzle games, you’ll definitely like The Wiki Game.

Doom needs no introduction. It is a classic first-person shooter game that was released 25 years ago. Now, you can play Doom in your browser. You need to enable the flash player to play this game. If you love classic video games, Doom is one of the best browser games that you can play in your idle time. Doom online can be played using a keyboard and mouse in any browser.

Metal War Online is one of the best multiplayer games you’d play on the internet. The game requires players to race and fight opponents, thus combining the components of both genres of games. There are four different types of tactics in the game that you can choose from. If you’re a fan of the action genre, you’d love this multiplayer browser game.

Step into the world of adventure with BrowseQuest online. It is a fun-filled browser game in which you play as a character who is out there to explore an unknown land and plunder its treasures. The online game has easy-to-use controls to move and jump the character. You can also use the mouse to move the character anywhere. It is a multiplayer browser game that can be played on Firefox, Chrome, Safari, iOS devices, and Firefox for Android.

Linerider is an online simulation game that you can play in your browser. You need to apply your skills to play this game by drawing a track for the rider. Linerider is undoubtedly one of the best flash games that you can play to refresh your mind after a busy day of work. This browser game can be played on Chrome and Firefox by visiting the link above.

Explore famous places around the world in a fun manner by sitting right in front of your PC. Geoguessr is an online browser game in which you need to guess the name of the popular places of the world. The game uses semi-randomized Google Street View locations. This is an addictive and challenging puzzle game that you can play in your browser to satiate your wanderlust (at least to some extent).

If you’re looking for an action-packed zombie game, then Tequila Zombies 3 is the game you play. It is one of the most interesting and best free online games that you can play to ward off boredom. As funny as the name sounds, you need to kick the asses of Zombies and drink tequila. Controls are easy as you hit the zombies with the mouse and move the character with keyboard buttons.

Psst! Pokemon fans, we’re not going to disappoint you. Pokemon Showdown is an entertaining browser game that emulates Pokemon battle without requiring you to download any file on your storage. You can play online Pokemon battles against randomly generated teams, or you also have the option to create your custom team and play against it.

11. Pocket Tanks – A Highly addictive flash game

Pocket tanks is a highly addictive browser game in which you need to apply a strategy to kill the opponent tank by adjusting the angle and power of the shot. This is one of the top free games you can play in any browser by enabling the flash player. It is a multiplayer online game that you can play with one of your friends.

Quick, Draw isn’t exactly a game per se, but it is a fun means to spend time if you’re bored. In this game, you have to draw a prompted object on your screen in under 20 seconds, and AI will then guess what you’ve drawn. In the process, you’re training a neural network as your drawings are added to the world’s largest doodling data set. It is a fun browser game if you’re bored and wish to kill time.

If you’re a fan of skating games, here is a game that will keep you engaged for a long time. When I first launched the game for testing game, I played for half an hour until I cleared the level I was stuck on. It is a simple game that you play with your PC’s keyboard. This game has minimalist graphics, and you’ll want to play it again and again until you’ve beaten your own personal best score. I highly recommend this online browser game if you have nothing else to do in your idle time.

You must have played the Flappy Bird game that became an internet sensation. Helicopter Game is a free browser game based on the same concept. You need to dodge the helicopter by escaping the ceiling and blocking using arrow keys. It is an addictive game, and you get more and more involved in the game as you cross difficult levels. It is one of the best browser games to play if you have free time on your hand.

QWOP is unlike any other game you have played; it’s a simple yet extremely difficult online browser game . It is extremely simple as you just have four buttons to play – Q, W, O, P. Your aim is to make the athlete run by choosing the right combination of the four keys. It might sound like QWOP is an easy-to-play game with just 4 buttons to use, but we bet it will take at least 10 times for you to figure out the right combination of the keys.

Bonus Browser Game: Chrome’s Dinosaur Game

Did you really expect that we won’t mention the popular Dinosaur game of Google Chrome in this article about the best browser games? The game usually appears when your connection drops. It is the “internet is not working, so let’s kill time until the connection appears again” game. You can play Chrome’s offline T-Rex game by entering “chrome://dino/” in the URL section of the Chrome browser. Here, we also have an article on google chrome dinosaur game hack and win every time you play it.

16. Forge of Empires

If you’re into MMOs and strategy games, you should definitely check out Forge of Empires. Not only the name, but the game feels like the award-winning Age of Empires, which is a great thing considering you only need a web browser to play the game. Forge of Empires takes players on a journey from the stone age to building highly advanced civilizations.

Furthermore, what’s amazing is that the game is not only confined to web browsers; you can play this title on iOS and Android devices and take the progress with you. Forge of Empires features 20 different stages of advancing through civilizations which is a rare thing for a browser game. All in all, Forge of Empires is hands down one of the best browser games you can play in 2022.

Collection of Best Browser Games

So, we have enlisted the best free online games that you can play in your free time. Some of these can be played with your friends, while there are some that can be played in a single-player mode. Apart from this list of online games, you can also visit websites like Miniclip.com and itch.io for more.

