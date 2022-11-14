25 Best Offline Couch Co-Op Two-Player PS4 Games In 2022-23 [Local Multiplayer Games]

Who doesn’t love two-player PS4 games? You can call them offline multiplayer games or couch co-op games. Players adore every PS4 title that can be played in split-screen mode.

Life isn’t meant to be lived alone. Even the great Mark Twain once said, “To get the full value of joy, you must have someone to divide it with.” And what greater joy is there besides video games?

Every game mentioned here can be played with a partner using another controller without any internet. Meaning all these PS4 games offer true offline multiplayer via split-screen mode. So without wasting any time, here are the 25 best two-player PS4 games in 2022-23.

Couch co-op PS4 games you should play right now

S. No. Couch co-op game 1 Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime 2 Minecraft 3 Broforce 4 Outward 5 Helldivers 6 Resident Evil 5 7 The Sword of Ditto 8 Borderlands: The Handsome Collection 9 Divinity Original Sin 2 10 A Way Out 11 Overcooked 2 12 Don’t Starve Together 13 Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 14 Unravel 2 15 Ark Survivor Evolved 16 Hellpoint 17 Streets Of Rage 4 18 Rocket League 19 It Takes Two 20 Cuphead 21 Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 + 2 22 FIFA 23 23 Sackboy: A Big Adventure 24 Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville 25 Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled

It is one of the best indie couch co-op games, built from the ground up for amazing PS4 multiplayer gameplay. The game puts you and your partner in command of a spaceship navigating through, you guessed it, the fabric of space and time. The game is heavily dependent on cooperative gameplay, as one player needs to maneuver the ship while the other has to fire weapons or manage the shields.

Each level is randomly generated, and enemies attack you from everywhere, making it a challenge for you and your partner to survive. Players will have access to different types of spaceships, which adds to this offline co-op PS4 game’s replayability.

Sometimes living quietly in a low-textured house in a blocky universe is all the therapy you and your partner need. Thankfully, Minecraft provides you with exactly that. One of the most influential games of our generation encourages you to bring a partner along in split-screen mode into its vase universe full of creepers to kill, diamonds to mine, and hundreds of miles to explore.

Both players can gather resources, build their houses, farm their own food, and live their life peacefully. Or you can together embark into the infinitely long Minecraft universe in search of adventure. There really is no wrong way to play this split-screen game on PS4.

Do you miss the ’80s? Well, Broforce is one of the best action-packed side-scrolling PS4 co-op games that is your nostalgia fix and a bloody good split-screen title as well. With all the playable characters in the game representing real-life 1980s action heroes, Broforce will keep you engaged in its fast-paced co-op gameplay.

You can destroy almost everything in this PS4 co-op game, and the developers also give you access to the game-level editors. Meaning if you don’t find the current challenge difficult enough, you can design a brand new one inspired by the depths of hell.

Outward is one of the two-player PS4 multiplayer games, which is also a full-blown RPG less in scale than Skyrim or the Witcher 3. Outward features an offline split-screen mode which lets you and one other player play the entire campaign together. Outward adds another layer over its already deep RPG mechanics with offline co-op gameplay, one that proves to be very helpful.

While playing this PS4 game in co-op mode, each player shares the burden of survival. If you have extra loot, the other player will carry it. If you’re injured and need to rest, your partner will watch over you while you sleep. You can cast spells together, hunt alongside each other, and explore a vast open world brimming with adventure.

This PS4 couch co-op game is a top-down shooter filled with tons of aliens to kill with your friends. Helldivers separates itself from the average arcade shooter by increasing the difficulty and making you and your partner act like a real battalion of soldiers. The game always has friendly-fire ON as default, meaning you can’t shoot an enemy if your partner is in your way.

Furthermore, at the end of each level, both players will get a 90-second extraction time. During that period, hoards of enemies will appear to test your skill and coordination in this PS4 offline coop game.

This 2 player PS4 game transformed the Resident Evil franchise into the action-horror juggernaut it is today. Step into the shoes of the series’ favorite character, Chris Redfield, alongside newcomer Shiva and venture deep into the hearts of Africa to seek out and destroy a new virus plaguing the local villages.

The series’ signature third-person camera perspective returns from Resident Evil 4 in this split-screen PS4 title. It is one of the tactical two-player PS4 games on this list. Meaning you’ll have to do a lot of inventory management and smart gameplay to service. The game also has several memorable boss fights, and there is no way to defeat those monsters other than with a buddy.

I can’t have enough of indie PS4 co-op games, and thankfully with The Sword of Ditto, I don’t have to. This beautiful co-op RPG game sets you and your partner loose in a beautifully imagined world plagued by Mormo and her evil armies.

The game features procedurally generated dungeons, which throw puzzles, monsters, and valuable loot at you. Puzzles are designed around co-op play, and in-game bosses test the coordination between you and your partner. After completing the game, you can play it again and find heroic statues or graves of your player, depending upon your choices made in your last playthrough. It is a fun PS4 couch co-op game, and you should definitely play it.

The Handsome Collection features two games, Borderlands 2 and Pre-Sequal, both of which are completely playable in the split-screen co-op on your PS4. It is a fast-paced action game infused with RPG elements and one of the best “looting” systems of all time. Borderlands feature billions of guns to collect, which keeps the players coming back for more.

This couch co-op game for your PS4 has multiple playable characters, each with its own unique playstyles, abilities, and customization options. The game’s use of cell-shaded graphics, seamless split-screen mode, and the harsh alien planet Pandora’s grueling setting make this game a memorable experience in co-op mode.

This PS4 co-op game is one of the best isometric RPGs on gaming consoles. The vast world of Divinity Original Sin 2 has it all, amazing playable characters, tons of new locations, and a very challenging turn-based combat. The game can be played in single-player, but its combat system really shines when you’ve coordinated the attacks with your partner.

Divinity Original Sin 2 does split-screen mode differently than other PS4 co-op games. Even in the offline co-op mode, the screen will only split when the characters move apart from each other to different locations. It is a pretty cool concept that allows two players to explore as much of an area as possible.

A Way Out is a modern AAA PS4 game made from the ground up to be played in two-player mode. This is why, due to its friend pass feature, if you want to play the game on two different PS4 consoles, you only need 1 copy.

Talking about the game itself, A Way Out is a tale of two unlikely convicts, Vincent and Leo, who find each other in a correctional facility and plot “A Way Out” for themselves. The game is set in the ’70s, and it has a very cinematic feel to it. Since it’s a co-op game throughout, all the game missions require you to co-ordinate with your friend to complete it. For example, if one of you has to sneak in somewhere, the other player will have to create a distraction. If you’re a fan of couch co-op games, then this is a must-play for you.

There is no better test of friendship than playing Overcooked 2. Don’t let the game’s cute animation style fool you. It’s a drizzling experience of suffering, loss, and pain. However, if you think you and your partner can take it, this is one of those best PS4 couch co-op games that are definitely worth playing.

All the players in the gameplay as chefs, each responsible for doing a specific task around the kitchen. From cutting vegetables to washing the dishes to preparing meals within a time limit. The initial stages are fun and exciting, but arguments begin to pop up as you reach higher levels. You begin to get angry at your partners’ clumsiness and their lack of time management. It goes on until one of you drops the controller, kicks the TV down, and leaves the room utterly frustrated—a highly recommended game to play at family gatherings.

KLEI Entertainment’s Don’t Starve Together is a standalone survival game full of science and magic. In the game, players enter a mysterious world filled with monsters and other surprises. To move ahead in the dangerous world, you have to collect resources and craft items as you wish.

You can play Don’t Starve Together with your friends locally or take your chances online. When it comes to survival games, playing with friends brings a lot of fun, making Don’t Starve Together one of the best PS4 multiplayer games.

Fans of this split-screen PS4 game know that Infinity War isn’t even close to being the most ambitious crossover event. Lego Marvel Superheroes 2 features every Marvel superhero you know. For example, there are multiple versions of Spiderman in this game.

You can play Thor, Captain America, Hulk, Iron Man, Ant-Man, Human Torch, and many more. The story of this PS4 co-op game is quirky enough to keep you engaged, and its combat is fun as well. If you’re looking for an easy-to-play couch co-op game that you and your friend can easily jump in and out of, then do give Lego Marvel Superheroes 2 a try.

This PS4 couch co-op game is a puzzle-based platformer at heart. Unravel 2 allows you and your friend to control two “Yarnys,” which are adorable creatures made of Yarn. The game can be played solo without any problem, but it thrives in co-op mode.

Both of you need each other to solve puzzles and move forward. After completing several challenges, you also get to unlock different customization options for your Yarnie, which is pretty neat. Unravel 2 is one of the few 2 player ps4 games that doubles up as a friendship-building adventure, and its cute tiny world will keep you engaged for several hours.

Not many people know that you can play this PS4 survival game in split-screen mode. Ark Survival Evolved is definitely one of those games you don’t want to play alone.

This co-op PS4 game sets you to lose on an island filled with dinosaurs. You start the game with barely any equipment. It is up to you and your partner to gather resources, build weapons, houses, and arm each other to survive in this strange world.

This Dark Souls-inspired multiplayer PS4 game was supposed to launch on April 16, 2020, but now it has been delayed until Q2 2020. Hellpoint seems to be the only Souls-like game that offers a couch co-op mode for you and your partner to play.

Excluding the split-screen feature, the setting of Hellpoint is unique as well. You are charged with investigating the sudden appearance of alien creatures on a spaceship orbiting a black hole. Every time you die, the black hole changes the world around you by replacing the enemy’s location and their type. Hellpoint is one of the only Souls-like two-player games on PS4, and that alone should be the reason for you to play it.

If you are a fan of the Streets Of Rage series, Streets Of Rage 4 is a must-have couch co-op game on PS4. Streets Of Rage 4 is a “beat ’em up” game in which players have to fight several thugs to move forward. The events of Streets Of Rage 4 take place ten years after Streets Of Rage 3.

In the game, you can team up with up to four players, both offline and online. So, it’s safe to say that Streets Of Rage 4 is one of the best multiplayer PS4 games for fighting game lovers.

Psyonix’s Rocket League is a vehicular soccer game, which is definitely one of the most entertaining PS4 couch co-op games ever. In the game, you are tasked to push the ball into the opponent’s goal area without rocket-powered vehicles. So, mostly, the game gets pretty competitive and fun at the same time.

You can play Rocket League with your friend offline and online. The game only supports a maximum of two players in the handheld game mode. So, if you’re looking for some lastest 2 player couch co-op games, Rocket League should be on your priority list.

It Takes Two is an award-winning co-op adventure unlike any other. This game puts you and your friends into the shoes of two humans-turned-ragdolls in a rather fantastical story. You’ll face a gauntlet of puzzles, platformer challenges, and foes as you make your way through the game. All in all, this is definitely a couch co-op experience you shouldn’t miss for the world.

Yet another must-play game, Cuphead is a game distinguished by its art style and challenging difficulty. There’s a choice to play it solo or with a friend. In co-op mode, two players can take on the role of Cuphead and Mugman as they overcome many obstacles and learn new powers on their way to repay the Devil. Needless to say, it’s a game that really pushes the player to get better at it as the story progresses.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 came is the remastered combo of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and its sequel that came out way back in 2000. This game marked a successful return of the skateboarding simulation franchise after a hiatus of 5 years. You can play split-screen co-op in this game that features a range of different skaters and skate parks. Additionally, you can even create your own characters and skating venues.

FIFA has long been one of the go-to choices for a co-op gaming session. Naturally, FIFA 23 also carries forward that legacy and provides a thoroughly enjoyable football simulation experience for two players. You can go head-to-head with a friend or play alongside him against the CPU. To keep you entertained for a long time, there are various modes available in co-op, including the famous FUT mode that allows you to play with a custom team built from your favorite superstars.

If you like platformers, you’re in for a ride. “Sackboy: A Big Adventure” is a well-received 3D platform game that is a part of the LittleBigPlanet franchise. Moreover, you can join the game’s ingenious levels with up to three other players. Each world in this game has certain sections that primarily require a team effort. So, you and your friends would have plenty to do in the unique world of Sackboy.

Plants and Zombies have been waging war against each other since time immemorial. Now, they enter a battle for prominence in the town of Neighborville. Fortunately, you can conveniently play this game alongside a friend as it supports couch co-op with up to two players. You can team up with a friend to finish quests and explore the vast open world or take on successive waves of enemies together.

For the fans of racing games, “Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled” is a delight. It’s a remastered take on the original 1999 game. Furthermore, it features a range of Crash Bandicoot characters to choose from and also a variety of race tracks such as Volcano Island, Jungle Boogie, Barin Ruins, etc. You can partake in races alongside up to three other players as it supports split-screen co-op.

PS4 Couch Co-op Games: Wrapping Up

That’s it; these are the best PS4 multiplayer games you could play in 2022-23. As multiplayer games take over the gaming community, single-player games are also coming up with their own online multiplayer version. However, all things considered, these are the best PS4 couch co-op games that you can play locally without the internet.