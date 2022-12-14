Instagram Copies BeReal To Add Once-A-Day Story Feature

Instagram has a few new features that will make their way to the app in the near future. One of these features is called Candid Stories, which is Instagram’s BeReal clone. The new Instagram feature recreates BeReal’s once-a-day selfie.

Meta announced the upcoming features in a blog where they also introduced ‘Group Profiles’ and ‘Collaborative Collections.’ Both features improve the way users interact in a group and make it more collaborative. However, the Instagram’s Candid Stories feature copies the BeReal signature once-a-day selfie down to a T.

How To Use Instagram Candid Stories?

According to Meta, Instagram’s Candid Stories are only visible to users who share their own. Users can ‘capture a candid from the stories camera, the multi-author story at the top of the feed, or from the daily notification reminder that starts after your first candid.’

Users can also turn off this daily notification in the settings. Instagram Candid Stories will simultaneously snap a photo from the device’s front and rear-facing cameras, just like BeReal. Instagram is not alone in copying this feature, as Snapchat and TikTok have also launched their version of BeReal once-a-day selfies.

Meta is also testing a similar feature on Facebook stories. However, according to a company spokesperson, the feature will be tested in South Africa first. So it might be a while before users worldwide can access it.

Group Profiles Collaboration

Instagram is also updating Groups to make them more collaborative. Meta is now introducing “Group Profiles,” allowing a group to create shared profiles with multiple contributors. The content will be shared on the Group Profile and only be visible to the members.

Users will also be able to save posts in a collaborative group or in 1:1 DMs. To create a new group profile, tap the ‘+’ icon and select Group Profiles. Let us know what you think about these new Instagram Candid Story feature in the comment section below.