Funimation Vs. Crunchyroll! Which One Should You Get in 2022

In the world of anime streaming, there are not many platforms to choose from unless you talk about illegal streaming, which we’re not here to. Meanwhile, for the mainstream anime-watching people, there are two most extensive anime libraries to choose from, Funimation and Crunchyroll.

While the choice is purely judicial, we’re here to direct attention to some pointers or benefits of having either a platform as one’s primary subscription service to watch anime online. That being said, let’s look at what Crunchyroll and Funimation have to offer.

While for some, it’s not easy to differentiate and choose between the two streaming platforms considering they both have a good catalog of anime to watch. However, in this article, we’ll compare Funimation and Crunchyroll and let you choose the best anime streaming platform for you to get in 2022.

Funimation vs Crunchyroll: Plans & Pricing

Before we get anything else, let’s get the plans and pricing out of the way. While both Crunchyroll and Funimation offer free 14-day trials, both platforms have their premium monthly and yearly plans; let’s take a closer look.

Comparing the two, Funimation is cheaper, having the lowest cost plan starting from only $5.99 a month, which includes an ad-free experience of the entire Funimation library, access to subtitles, and English dubs, along with 2 simultaneous streams.

Coming to Crunchyroll, its cheapest plan starts at $7.99 a month, which includes an ad-free experience of the entire Crunchyroll anime library and access to digital Manga in English; however, subscribers will only be able to stream at one device at a time.

The next premium plan is in the mid-tier category. As for Funimation, the plan is priced at $7.99 a month and includes everything supported on the previous plan and offline viewing on supported devices, exclusive member-only events and offers, early access to sales on Funimation, and free shipping on orders above $20.

As for Crunchyroll, its plan is priced at $9.99 and includes every perk from the previous plan, streaming on 4 devices at a time, offline viewing, and access to Crunchyroll expos and events.

On the flip side, Funimation also offers two annual plans, and you can check them out here. Meanwhile, now that the subscriber plans and pricing info for Crunchyroll and Funimation are out of the picture let’s move on to other things.

Funimation vs Crunchyroll: Device compatibility

Let’s talk about the devices with which both Funimation and Crunchyroll are compatible. At the same time, both platforms are available on mainstream gaming consoles.

Platform Crunchyroll Funimation PlayStation 4 ✓ ✓ PlayStation 5 ✓ ✓ Xbox One ✓ ✓ Xbox Series S/X ✓ ✓ Android TV ✓ ✓ Amazon Fire TV ✓ ✓ Apple TV ✓ ✓ Google Chromecast ✓ ✓ Android devices ✓ ✓ iOS devices ✓ ✓ Roku ✓ ✓

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll run on mostly all the devices and platforms. So if you think the app will run on my Xbox or my Apple TV, you don’t have to worry about it anymore.

Funimation vs Crunchyroll: Anime content

Now for the part that matters the most, the anime on Funimation and Crunchyroll. While Crunchyroll’s humongous anime library hands down the winner, there’s more to the anime on Funimation. Furthermore, both Funimation and Crunchyroll have their exclusives; however, when it comes to individuality, Funimation tends to focus on English anime dubs.

Coming to another major difference between the two, Crunchyroll’s massive catalog isn’t restricted to just anime, but the platform also hosts a number of Manga and J-dramas. While both Funimation and Crunchyroll have various anime libraries and preferences, Crunchyroll is the preferred choice of most anime fans when it comes to the two.

Needless to say, Crunchyroll comes out on top

With a vast anime and manga library along with better and somewhat pricey plans, new subscribers should subscribe to Crunchyroll rather than Funimation, and here’s why. With the news of Sony buying Crunchyroll, fans have wondered what the future of both Funimation and Crunchyroll would be; since Sony already owned Funimation.

According to Crunchyroll FAQ page, Funimation and Wakanim’s most popular shows will only be available on Crunchyroll. On top of that, news shows coming in the spring season will be exclusive to Crunchyroll.

“All new series from the upcoming spring 2022 season will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll. You will be able to watch many of Funimation and Wakanim’s most popular existing series on Crunchyroll by the end of March 2022. If you already have a Crunchyroll subscription, you’re all set and can go ahead and cancel Funimation when you’re ready! Please note that you won’t see your Funimation watch history or queue in Crunchyroll yet. We’re working on that right now.”

On the flip side, Crunchyroll also confirmed that Funimation will continue to get new episodes in the ongoing series as of now. You should get a Crunchyroll subscription, given you’ve subscribed to Funimation. Now is a good time to shift to Crunchyroll when your Funimation subscription expires.

