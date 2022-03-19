What Is The Sling TV? Streaming Plans, Pricing & Everything

Now, cutting the cord and relying on On-Demand streaming services has become the new normal for entertainment fanatics. There are a plethora of such services out there, but our focus today is on Sling TV.

In the last few years, Sling TV has emerged as one of the best options for cutting the cord. The OTT platform has it all, from providing access to local TV channels to on-demand titles. With that being said, in this article, we will talk about its features, plans, prices, and everything there is to know about it.

So, without further delays, why don’t we get started right away?

What is Sling TV?

The OTT platform was launched back in February 2015. Since then, it has amassed a userbase of over 2 million and continues to grow strong each year. The primary feature of the service is to provide users with live TV channels at an affordable cost.

As we mentioned earlier, subscribers also get access to several movies and TV shows, apart from providing access to live TV channels. Adding the live TV channel feature puts it in a league above other OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, etc.

‘Sling TV’ streaming plans: Is it free to use?

Image credit: Sling TV

In this day and age, most OTT platforms no longer provide a free trial for their services. However, Sling TV offers an initial free trial to new users. The biggest advantage is that you are not required to enter your credit card information to access the said free trial.

But there is a downside to the free trial. During the free trial, your access will be limited to around 5000 TV shows/movies. Although it might seem a low number, it allows the users to understand what the streaming service offers.

If you like the free trial experience, you will most likely purchase a full-fledged subscription to the service. In this case, here is the breakdown of Sling TV plans along with the updated prices for each.

Plan Name Cost Number of Channels Sling Orange $30/month 32 Sling Blue $30/month 47 Sling Orange + Blue $45/month 53

Although the price of the two original plans is the same, there is a difference in the channel lineup. The Orange plan is missing NBC-based channels, while the Blue plan omits Disney-based channels. Additionally, with Sling Blue, three users can simultaneously use the service, contrary to Sling Orange.

If you do not want to miss out on NBC-based channels, we suggest you check out our guide on Peacock TV. The OTT service is owned by NBC and has a plethora of amazing features.

On top of the plans mentioned above, you can always pile up the add-ons to access even more channels. However, your monthly bill to Sling TV will shoot up to around $100.

Can I use ‘Sling TV’ from outside the U.S.?

As of now, the service is only available in the United States. Apart from the States, the only exception is Puerto Rico. The only way to access Sling TV from outside the aforementioned region is to rely on a VPN.

What devices support ‘Sling TV’?

Fortunately, Sling TV supports major smartphones, TVs, and streaming boxes. Regardless, here is the list of devices that support the streaming service:

web browsers on PC and Mac

iOS mobile devices

Android mobile devices

Apple TV (4th gen and later)

Amazon Fire TV devices

Chromecast

Fire tablets (OS 4.4.2 and later)

Google Nest

Oculus Go

Roku LT and higher

Roku TVs from Hisense and TCL

TiVo Stream 4K

Xbox

Select LG, Samsung and Vizio smart TVs

Is ‘Sling TV’ worth it?

Yes, the OTT service is worth every penny you spend on it. After all, the addition of several live TV channels on top of your usual movies/TV shows is not something many services provide. Furthermore, even if you try the basic plans, it will get the job done for you.

This concludes with our guide on Sling TV. If you have any queries about the platform, please share them in the comments section below.

