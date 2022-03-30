What Is FuboTV? Streaming Plans, Pricing & Everything

Nowadays, most viewers across the globe want to cut the cord. The reason behind it is quite simple; they can get the same benefits or even more with the help of on-demand streaming services. One such popular and reliable service is FuboTV.

While many must be aware of FuboTV and its advantages, there is still a long road to cover. If you are planning to switch to it and want to get rid of the confusion, you have stumbled across the right place. In this guide, we have covered FuboTV in detail, including its plans and channel options.

What is ‘FuboTV’?

Image credit: FuboTV

The streaming service made its online debut back in 2015. Initially, the platform began as a place for soccer fans to watch their favorite teams’ games. However, the service has added a lot of new features down the line.

As of now, it is an industry leader in providing its users with tons of sports channels. Additionally, FuboTV has now also added Disney-owned channels to its lineup. However, you will not find a single WarnerMedia-owned channel here.

‘FuboTV’ streaming plan: Is it free to use?

Due to the rise of numerous streaming services, there is cutthroat competition in the industry. To ensure that FuboTV’s userbase goes uphill, the streaming service indeed provides a free trial. Although the free trial lasts a week, in all honesty, it is more than enough to get a rough idea about its content and features.

After using the free trial, if you like the service, you will probably like to know about the various FuboTV streaming plans. So, here is a complete breakdown of all the plans offered by the streaming service:

Plan Name Price Number of channels Cloud DVR Simultaneous Stream Fubo Starter $64.99 116 250 Hours 3 Fubo Pro $69.99 116 1000 Hours 10 Fubo Elite $79.99 169 1000 Hours 10

The plans provided by the service are not on the cheaper end. However, considering it provides access to almost all sports channels, it can be a heavenly experience for sports fans.

Moreover, with the Pro and Elite plans, you get 1000 cloud DVR hours. But the best part about the higher-end plans is they allow up to 10 people to stream their favorite content simultaneously. So in case you were looking to chip in the money with your friends to purchase an OTT service, then it’s perfect for you.

‘FuboTV’ channel lineup

Image credit: FuboTV

Here is the FuboTV channel list that you get after buying the streaming service:

A&E

ACC Network

Adult Swim

AMC

BBC America

beIn Sports (plus beIn Sports 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, La Liga and ñ)

BET

Big Ten Network

Bravo

CBSN

Cheddar News

CMT

Comedy Central

Eleven Sports

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPN3

Fox Soccer Plus

Fox Deportes

Fuse

FYI

Galavision

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Lifetime

Hallmark Drama

Lifetime Movies

MSG, MSG+

MSG2, MSG2+

MTV

NBCSN+

NFL Network

Nick Jr.

Nickelodeon

Oxygen

Pac-12

Paramount Network

SEC Network

Telexitos

The Weather Channel

TV Land

UniMás

Univision

Univision Deportes

VH1

Viceland

WLNY 1055

As we mentioned earlier, the service is heavy on sports channels. But there are still great options for entertainment and news fans, as evident from the channel lineup.

Is ‘FuboTV’ worth it?

The answer to this question depends on whether you are a sports fan. If yes, then you would love the service. But if you are looking for a service that focuses more on Entertainment channels, then FuboTV is not your cup of tea.

This concludes our take on FuboTV. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

