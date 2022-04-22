Here Are The Best Laptops At The AMD Performance Days Sale (2022)

Facebook Twitter Instagram
AMD Performance Days Laptop Deals

AMD Performance Days sale brings you an assortment of premium thin & light laptops, desktops, and AIOs, all in one place. All of these laptops and desktops are powered by the latest-gen AMD processors which gives you a significant advantage in productivity.

The chipmaker has partnered with Amazon India to bring out the best, handpicked Ryzen powered computers at the minimum possible retail price. Customers can choose from HP, Lenovo, Dell, ASUS, MSI, Acer, and many other brands, all in one place.

AMD Performance Days Sale (2022)

AMD Ryzen processors offer stellar clock speeds and are considered the best in price-to-performance ratio. They consistently outperform the entire competition due to their high single-core and multi-core performance. Newer Ryzen chips are considered good for gaming and content creation.

AMD laptop deals you shouldn’t miss

Here are the laptop deals you cannot miss in the AMD Performance Days sale:

AMD Laptops under Rs 30-50K

  • HP 15 Thin and Light: Ryzen 5 (6-core chip), onboard Vega graphics, 8 GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD storage. Great for students, and multitasking professionals.
Buy Now
  • MSI Modern: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (6-core chip), onboard Vega graphics, 8 GB RAM, and 256 GB SSD Storage. A good option for working professionals and students.
Buy Now
  • Lenovo Ideapad 3: AMD RyzenTM 5 5500U (6-core chip), onboard Vega graphics, 8 GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD Storage. Latest Windows 11 Home OS and a powerful multitasking machine.
Buy Now
  • ASUS Vivobook 14: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor (2-core chip), onboard Vega graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD. Lightweight and budget-friendly laptop for students.
Buy Now

AMD Laptops 50K and above

  • ASUS Vivobook Pro 15: AMD RyzenTM 7 5800H (8-core chip), NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU, 16 GB RAM, and 1 TB SSD Storage. OLED display laptop for content creators and gamers.
Buy Now
  • Dell Inspiron 7000: AMD RyzenTM 5 5500U (6-core chip), onboard AMD Radeon graphics, 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD Storage. Two-in-one touch-display laptop for designers with a stylus.
Buy Now
  • HP Pavilion Aero: AMD Ryzen 5 5600U (6-cores chip), onboard AMD Radeon graphics, 16 GB RAM, and 512GB SSD Storage. A thin and compact ultrabook with enough horsepower for everything.
Buy Now
  • Lenovo Yoga 6: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U8 (8-Core chip), Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, 16GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD. Touchscreen laptop with ample RAM and storage for multitasking.
Buy Now

The sale started on April 20 (Wednesday) and will be live till April 23 (Friday) giving you ample time to make a well-thought purchase. Apart from the great value that AMD-powered laptops offer, you can avail EMI facility for a maximum of twelve months. Moreover, you get an additional INR 3000 discount if you exchange your old PC or laptop.

