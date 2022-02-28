Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Release Date, Episode Count & More

Season 2 of ‘Star Trek: Picard’ is about to arrive. At the same time, fans are also excited for the series to continue with the story of retired Admiral General Picard. Meanwhile, search no more for fans looking for the release schedule of ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 2. In this article, we’ll share details around the upcoming season; its plot, release date, episode count, and more.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

We’ll also make sure to list down the cast of Star Trek: Picard’s new season; and which cast members will be making a comeback. As for season 2, fans will see the former captain of the USS Enterprise -D Jean-Luc Picard, in the present reality. On the contrary, for those of you who do not know, the show has also been renewed for season 3. Meanwhile, let’s get straight to everything we know about Star Trek: Picard Season 2.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2

Screengrab: Star Trek: Picard

The latest season of ‘Star Trek: Picard’ set off former Admiral General Jean-Lux Picard to find out the truth behind Data’s daughter alongside a new set of “Synths.” Season 1 of Star Trek: Picard showed many characters from the franchise, including Borg and many Romulan characters. While on a mission, the show reveals that Picard is dying. The cause is determined as “Irumodic Syndrome,” which also takes a toll on his memory.

However, towards the end of season 1, we saw Picard’s consciousness getting transferred to a synthetic body by Dr. Agnes Jurati. For fans wondering if Picard is now immortal, thanks to programming, Picard’s new synthetic body is programmed to die at the same time his death would’ve come naturally.

Meanwhile, Star Trek: Picard Season 2 will see the return of the omnipotent “Q.” As for the plot, the upcoming season has Picard and his crew trying to save the universe’s future and get out of the 21st century into their timeline.

That being said, Star Trek: Picard S2 is already looking great, with more action, more insight into the storyline, and of course, more time travel. Meanwhile, here’s the trailer, in case you’ve missed it.

The second season of Star Trek: Picard arrives on March 3rd, 2022. As for the number of episodes, the upcoming season of the Star Trek saga will feature a total of 10 episodes. Furthermore, the season is expected to run till May 5th, 2022.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Cast

Screengrab: Star Trek: Picard

The upcoming season of Star Trek Picard will feature many characters from the Star Trek universe, some returning while some new. Meanwhile, below is the list of the main characters to watch out for in the upcoming season.

Partick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

as Jean-Luc Picard John de Lancie as Q

as Q Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan

as Guinan Annie Wersching as the Borg Queen

as the Borg Queen Alison Pill as Dr. Agnes Jurati

as Dr. Agnes Jurati Evan Evagora as Elnor

as Elnor Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker

as Raffi Musiker Isa Briones as Soji Asha

as Soji Asha Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal Rios

as Cristobal Rios Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

as Seven of Nine Orla Brady as Laris

Where can you watch ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 2?

Now for fans wondering where to watch season 2 of ‘Star Trek: Picard’ online. Well, the show will be available to watch on Pramount+. As for other platforms, the show will run on Amazon Prime Video the following day, as the platform still maintains the rights to the show. Meanwhile, for those wondering if they can watch the show on Netflix, you can’t since the series is not available on the platform.

Well, that’s it for this edition of the new Star Trek: Picard; as for the episode release timings, make sure to follow our weekly articles to know more.