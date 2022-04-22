What’s Coming To Hulu Fourth Week In April 2022: Apr 25 – Apr 30

We are finally at the end of April, and Hulu killed it this month. Last week we saw the release of the brilliant crime drama “Mayans F.C.” and their new original series Captive Audience. But what if we told you that Hulu has not yet shown us the best offering for April 2022?

Now that we have your attention let’s check out the releases coming to Hulu in the fourth week of April 2022. This list will cover new movies and shows coming to the platform from Monday to Saturday from April 25 to April 30, 2022. But before that, let’s see some highlights of the week first.

Holey Moley Season 4 Premiere (Wednesday)

“Holey Moley” is an American sports reality TV show started in 2019 and is produced by NBA superstar Stephen Curry. The show features contestants competing in an insane obstacle course-like miniature golf course for a grand prize. Moreover, in the new season, the insanity will be more than ever with “The Muppets” joining in as well.

Under the Banner of Heaven: Series Premiere (Thursday)

This is the one we mentioned earlier as the biggest release on Hulu this month. “Under the Banner of Heaven” is an upcoming crime drama based on the book of the same by Jon Krakauer. Starring Andrew Garfield, the show is like the book and is based on a real-life crime that dwells on the ramifications of too much faith.

Everything heading To Hulu In April’s 4th week

Image Credit: Hulu

April 27 (Wednesday)

Holey Moley: Season 4 Premiere

April 28 (Thursday)

Under the Banner of Heaven: Series Premiere

April 29 (Friday)

Crush

Permanent

And that’s it; we hope you now have a better idea of what to expect from Hulu in week four of April 2022. We will be back with more updates about the new titles heading to Netflix and other streaming platforms every week. Until then, check out what came out on the platform in the third week as well.