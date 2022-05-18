Google ‘No Cost’ Legacy G Suite Is Now Free For Personal Use

Earlier this year, Google announced that it would be charging the G Suite Legacy free edition. Now the recent announcement made by Google provides an alternative of “No cost” to the users.

The users can now use the “Free Legacy Edition of G Suite for personal use” at the “No cost option.” This feature can be used by the users who want to access their data in the workspace and do not want to pay for those services.

The no-cost option for personal use will help you use the custom domain with Gmail and use Google apps like Google Docs, Google Meet, and YouTube.

In January this year, Google also conducted a survey to determine how many people used the legacy offering “for personal use” or “to manage my family” with 10 accounts or less.

Image Credit – Google

There was discontentment amongst the users when Google announced the paid legacy plan earlier this year. The new announcement by the company suggests that there would be no waiting list for the users. Old as well as new users can directly sign up for no-cost legacy G Suite.

What Google has to say on Legacy G Suite:

Google Says, “If you’re using the G Suite legacy free edition for non-commercial purposes, you can opt-out of the transition to Google Workspace. You can continue using your custom domain with Gmail, retain access to no-cost Google services such as Google Drive and Google Meet, and keep your purchases and data. 9To5Google first reported the development.

Now, you do not have to worry about anything as things will be the same when you choose the no-cost path until June 27. One thing that Google considers is that it may remove certain business functionality in the future.

Google has provided a Google Support document that contains instructions about all the latest updates. Besides retaining access to the no-cost version of Google Workspace, you will get access to services from Google like Google Maps, Google Search, paid content, and data stored on your workspace.

To retain access to all these services, make sure that you are confirming that they are “for non-commercial personal use”.