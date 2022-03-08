10 Best Android Cleaner Apps To Clear RAM And Cache In 2022

Routine maintenance is not a necessity in Android, but it surely is a good idea to brush up on your Android phone from time to time. That’s an Android cleaner comes in. It can boost a device’s performance, enhance battery life, and get rid of junk files.

But do these Android cleaning apps really work? In some cases, they are helpful. For instance, cache files pile up over time and need to be cleared. Also, junk from ads and image thumbnails takes up a lot of space.

Android cleaner apps do an excellent job of finding unnecessary files and helping you delete them. But using them for RAM cleaning is obsolete since newer versions of Android take good care of that.

If you are using a budget phone or an older phone whose performance has slowed down, take a look at this list of the best cleaner apps for Android in 2022.

10 Best Android Cleaner Apps 2022

1. SD Maid

SD Maid is probably the most underrated phone cleaner app. The app is known for in-depth cleaning of junk files on Android.

For that purpose, it offers a wide range of tools to manage extra files. Once done with the cache, you can take care of duplicate files, files left by previously installed apps, manage current apps and more. It is also a brilliant device storage analyzer, giving users a detailed overview of the device’s storage. These widgets help in speeding up the cleaning process.

You can also schedule the cleaning process using this clearer app for Android. However, the Scheduler and a few other features are only available to SD Maid Pro users. While the user interface is clean and structured, it might take some time to get the hang of it.

Play Store Rating – 4.4

Downloads – Over 10 million

Special Features of SD Maid

Comes with a file explorer

Optimize database

In-depth file cleaning

2. Norton Clean

The Android phone cleaner app is developed by Norton, who is well-known in the security industry for its anti-virus tools. It is one of the best android cleaner apps without ads. You can trust the cleaner app for its efficiency as well as for safeguarding user privacy.

Norton says it has analyzed the junk file behavior of millions of apps and therefore removes junk files with accuracy. The cleaner for Android looks for residual files left behind by deleted apps, cache files, and more. It also allows users to remove pre-installed apps. On top of that, you will get recommendations to delete apps that you rarely use.

All in all, Norton is one of the best phone cleaning apps since removing residual junk files will ultimately give you a performance boost.

Play Store Rating – 4.6

Downloads – Over 5 million

Special Features of Norton Clean

Option to clear cache of individual apps.

Allow users to move apps to SD cards

Helps in removing bloatware

3. CCleaner

The phone cleaning app not only does wonders for Android but also for Windows 10 PCs and macOS. You can remove junk, clean your phone’s RAM, and reclaim more space using CCleaner. It’s one of the best free cleaners for Android.

It gives you the option to uninstall multiple applications at once. The Storage Analyzer feature gives you a better idea of how the space on your smartphone is being used.

Apart from the essential cleaning functions, CCleaner for Android also features a system monitoring tool. It lets you keep an eye on the CPU usage of different apps, the RAM being consumed by apps, and the device’s temperature levels.

While it’s a great cleaning app for Android, CCleaner has also been criticized for annoying users with intrusive ads and once collecting users’ data without their consent.

Play Store Rating – 4.7

Downloads – Over 50 million

Best features of CCleaner

The new update manages system permissions in a better manner

System analyzer provides extra benefits

Options to check the individual impact of each app on storage

Batch uninstallation of apps

4. Files By Google

Files by Google is an easy-to-use trusted phone cleaner app for Android users. While cleaning junk files, the app recommends users delete old memes, photos, unused apps, and a lot more.

The best part about File by Google is that it’s primarily a file manager and offers a fast offline file-transfer service, making it the perfect all-rounder. On top of that, there are no ads. In other words, it’s the best android cleaner app without ads.

It has a friendly interface that helps users manage their files and folders. But going back to cleaning, the app sends useful suggestions for files to erase before users run out of space. However, you might feel the lack of certain cleaning features compared to the other best Android cleaner apps mentioned here.

Play Store Rating – 4.6

Downloads – Over 500 million

Special Features of Files By Google

Smart recommendations for cleaning files

Also, a file manager that offers a fast offline file-transfer service

Helps you find files faster with smart filters

5. Droid Optimizer

Droid Optimizer is one of the oldest and most lightweight cleaner apps for Android. While the UI may look a little old, it does a brilliant Android cleaning job on most smartphones. The app also features a dark theme, if you’d prefer that way.

The Android app has a dashboard on the front detailing the RAM as well as the free space left. While cleaning your Android, you can terminate the background process with one tap. You can also set up the app on auto clean up.

The best part about the app is that you can also look at apps that may have been given sensitive permissions. Also, the app is ad-free.

Overall, Droid Optimizer is one of the best cleaner apps for Android that you can use in 2022.

Play Store Rating – 4.4

Downloads – Over 1 million

Special Features of Droid Optimizer

Check which Android apps have critical permissions

One tap cleanup

6. Ace Cleaner

A simple but effective Android cleaner app, Ace Cleaner can give you a new experience in phone optimization. With its highlighting features like Ace Clean, Ace Boost, Quiet Notification, Battery Saver, and CPU Cooler, the Ace Cleaner can boost and maximize your phone’s performance.

It has a fantastic duplicate photo cleaner that can find similar photos in your storage and gives you the option to delete them, retain your favorites, and clean up space. With multiple features and an intuitive UI, it’s easily the best android cleaner of 2022.

Play Store Rating – 4.6

Downloads – Over 10 million

Special Features of Ace Cleaner

Ace Boost to stop apps that automatically start

Integrated DND mode for muting notifications

A specialized cleaning tool for Facebook

Integrated app lock

7. AVG Cleaner

AVG Cleaner is another one of the best Android cleaner apps you can try. Apart from cleaning junk, it also acts as a file manager, a memory booster, and an intelligent photo analyzer that removes bad quality or duplicate photos.

The cleaner app analyses the apps that are putting a toll on the battery and ask you to either stop them or remove them, depending upon your usage. Within the app, you can easily kill background apps, thus improving the device’s performance. Aside from that, the cleaner app also has battery saver options.

The best part is the app analytics which gives you a brief on how the app is draining the battery and your usage analytics. Ads can be a little annoying, however overall it’s a great phone cleaner app.

Play Store Rating – 4.6

Downloads – Over 50 million

Special Features of AVG Cleaner

Automatic cleaning settings

File manager with storage analyzer

Option to hibernate apps

8. Avast Cleanup & Boost

Avast is another one of the top brass antivirus providers that also have a cleaner app for Android users. In terms of features, the app is pretty similar to AVG cleaner as it has a photo analyzer, and an option to hibernate apps.

That being said, there are a few unique things about the app such as the integration of cloud storage and safe cleaning. You can also optimize the size of the images under the photo optimizer, however, this feature is only available to paid users. If you are serious about getting rid of junk files, then Avast is the best cleaner app for Android in 2022.

Play Store Rating – 4.7

Downloads – Over 50 million

Special Features of Avast Cleanup

Photo optimizer

Battery profiles

Cleaning adviser

9. All-In-One Toolbox: Cleaner, Booster, App Manager

All-In-One Toolbox, as the name suggests, is a multi-purpose Android cleaner app that is capable of handling a lot more than just clearing up junk files. The app has more than 30 tools to increase the productivity of your smartphone. It has a system app uninstaller that works even without root. Boot Speedup is a feature that lets you choose which apps (including system apps) should start when you restart your phone.

The app manager comes with options for batch uninstalling or installing apps and moving apps from phone memory to removable storage. All-In-One Toolbox aims to bring you a faster, cleaner interface and is easily the best free cleaner for Android.

Play Store Rating – 4.5

Downloads – Over 10 million

Special Features of All-In-One Toolbox

Photo compressor to reduce the space occupied by high-resolution pictures

Phone hardware info checker

Feature to identify large files stored on your device

Option to delete empty folders and app leftovers

10. One Booster

One Booster can be used as a cleaner app as well as an antivirus app. This way, you won’t have to download a separate anti-virus app for Android.

However, the junk cleaner is still One Booster’s main USP. You can remove junk files and cache with ease due to its intuitive user interface. Other than that, there is also a CPU cooler that essentially clears RAM on your Android smartphone. There is also a battery saver which you can use to hibernate apps. However, get ready to watch full-screen ads if you are about to use One Booster.

Overall, One Booster is one of the best Android phone cleaner apps for Android.

Play Store Rating – 4.7

Downloads – Over 100 million

Special Features of One Booster

Includes anti-virus as well

Fast to clear junk files

Our Recommendation

While there are several options to choose from, we recommend using SD Maid for the best experience. SD Maid is a renowned app in the community that helps you clean your Android device efficiently. It’s among the best Android cleaners out there if you pay for the full version.

Moreover, you can also deep clean your Android phone by manually analyzing the residual and junk files on your device using apps like DiskUsage. Using the app combined with a File Explorer, it’s an efficient way to deep clean your Android phone.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to clean cache in Android? You can clear cache in Android by using an Android cleaner app. You can also do it manually by going into the Android storage settings or clearing the cache of a particular app under the app management settings. How to speed up your Android device? The best way to speed up your Android device is to delete cache and junk files. Again, you can do it manually or with the help of an Android cleaner. Do you need an Android cleaner app? There is nothing an Android cleaner does that you can’t do manually. That being said, it does make the process easier. What is the best cache cleaner app for Android? We believe FilesGo is one of the best cache cleaners since it doesn’t have in-app ads and offers an easy-to-use interface. On top of that, it comes installed on certain devices so one doesn’t require a third party app to remove junk. How do I free up RAM on my Android device? There are multiple ways to clear the RAM on an Android device —

– Killing background processes from the recent app menu

– “Force stop” apps in Android settings.

– Disabling animations and setting background process limits in Developer settings. How do I free up space on my Android device? Use the File Manager app to see which unwanted files are taking up space on your Android device. Delete them manually or use any Android cleaner app. What happens when you clear the cache on your phone? Clearing the cache removes temporary files that are used to load things faster. However, on the bright side, it clears up the storage as well.

Did you find this list of Android cleaner apps for 2022 to be helpful? Share your reviews in the comments section below.