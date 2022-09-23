10 Best Free VR Games That Can Be Played On A Smartphone

Virtual Reality has many great applications, but games are one of VR’s most popular forms of entertainment. Some people think one would require an expensive VR headset to play these games, but that’s not true. Fortunately, many free VR games can run on an Android or iOS smartphone relatively easily.

Obviously, PC VR has a lot of great games to offer, but there are many incredible VR games on mobile devices too. Now you won’t have to spend on a gaming PC or an expensive headset to see what VR offers. However, you might need to buy a mobile VR headset that users can buy for $20-$30 on Amazon.

Why you should try Smartphone VR games

I am a big VR fan, but that wasn’t always the case. What pulled me into VR was the sheer wow factor when I experienced it for the first time. Normal games can’t compete with the immersive nature of these games.

We are at a point where mobile processors are powerful enough to play heavy-duty VR games on their own. Even the ever-popular Quest 2 VR headset is powered by a Qualcomm XR2 mobile chip. So there may come a time when we can even play PC VR games on our phones.

Until then, here is our pick of some of the best VR games you can experience on your smartphone.

10 VR games to play on your Smartphone

1. Rez Infinite

Rez Infinite is one of the most beautiful VR games anyone can get on a smartphone. The only problem is that it is exclusive to Google Daydream. However, we still felt like mentioning the game because of its quick-paced gameplay and original music.

The game follows a hacker’s journey into a virtual world to stop a malfunctioning AI system. One of the game’s most unique features is how it blends gameplay and music to create a sense of synesthesia. However, the game’s main attraction is the visually stunning Area X mode that was made using the Unreal Engine.

Download: Android

2. VR Thrills: Roller Coaster 360

Roller Coasters are some of the most exhilarating rides at an Amusement park. Now you can experience the same ride while sitting at your home. The game features many real-world roller coasters from around the world.

In addition, the game also has a roller coaster building feature that allows users to make their custom rides. These custom rides are ranked by the community and can be viewed by any user.

Download: Android

3. iVRy

IVRy is not precisely a VR game but an app that turns your smartphone into a PC VR headset. It can work with many Steam VR games by using a USB cable or WiFi. You don’t have to buy an expensive VR headset to play PC VR games.

First, you must install the app on your mobile device and download the iVRy driver for Steam VR on your PC. The app works with compatible iOS or Android devices and supports 3DoF and 6DoF. The application can also work with GearVR/Oculus Go/Quest/Quest 2, Lenovo Mirage Solo, and Sony PSVR headsets.

Yes, you can use your PSVR headset to play PC VR games. However, the app does have some sort of paywall for PSVR drivers. And you also might need some motion controllers to get the best out of it.

Download: Android, iOS

4. VR Space Stalker

VR Space Stalker is a sci-fi space shooter that can be played in 360 VR. It is a free-to-play VR game that has been praised for its visuals and graphics despite being on a smartphone. Users will also find the story campaign quite interesting, giving the game some backstory.

The game uses a simple look to interact mechanic for most of its gameplay. The player will have to look at where he wants to shoot and what option he wants to select. Due to this, there’s no need for a gamepad or a controller.

Download: Android, iOS

5. Hardcode (VR Game)

If you like shooting games, then you should definitely try out Hardcore VR. The game is a third-person VR shooter that features single-player and multiplayer modes. Hardcore has impressive graphics and some futuristic neon-lit maps, which is impressive for a smartphone VR game.

In the game, players will face off against robots in fast-paced combat. A mobile VR headset and a controller are necessary to play the game.

Download: Android

6. Relax River VR

Relax River is a calm VR experience that instills the feeling of zen and meditation in the player. It is one of the best-looking mobile VR games on this list. In the game, players can get a tour of a river with fantastic scenery and nature.

Unfortunately, players cannot control the boat they are traveling in. The whole tour is fully automated, but it still feels very immersive.

Download: Android, iOS

7. All-Star Fruit Racing VR

All-Star Fruit Racing VR is Mario Cart but in VR. It is an arcade-style racing game with a candy crush aesthetic that you can play with mobile VR. The game is an absolute thrill ride and can run well on a mobile platform. In this game, players use their heads to steer the car in their desired direction. Various game modes also improve the replayability of the game.

Download: Android, iOS

8. Twilight Pioneers

If you like a little bit of action, then you have to try out Twilight Pioneers. It is an action RPG that users can play in VR using Google Daydream and a smartphone. The game looks so stunning, like it is running on a console rather than a smartphone. Players will get to fight all manners of enemies/

Wield a sword or magic to slay monsters and terrifying bosses. The only downside is that it is limited to the Google Daydream platform.

Download: Android

9. VR Noir

VR Noir is a story-driven VR game featuring real-life actors and interactable elements. In the game, players take on the role of a detective and must solve a mysterious case for their client. It is hard to believe this VR game can even run on smartphones.

It is a complete cinematic experience with great acting, cinematography, and good writing. Playing a story like this in VR intensifies all the thrilling moments in the story.

Download: Android, iOS

10. InMind VR & InCell VR

InMind VR and InCell VR are the perfect VR game for kids as they learn more about the human body as they play the game. They are made by the same developer and follow a similar theme. In both games, you travel the human body at a fast pace and learn about different parts of the human body.

The gameplay is more like a fast-paced racing game where you have to avoid obstacles while also collecting the necessary components. These games were so well received that the developer made a sequel to InMind VR. We recommend that you try out both games and learn something new in the process.

Download InMind VR 2: Android, iOS

Download InCell VR: Android, iOS

Which mobile VR headset to buy

There are many more great smartphone VR games on the Play Store and the App Store than the ones mentioned here. However, some of the best VR games are limited to specific platforms. So make sure to choose your platform carefully when buying a mobile VR headset.

We recommend that you try to get your hands on a Google Daydream as they have quite a collection of VR games and apps. If not, you can always buy a third-party VR headset, as some of them are quite great and come with 6DoF support and motion controllers.

We hope that you were able to find some great games to try out on this list. Let us know in the comments section below which one was your favorite.