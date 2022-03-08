“God Of War” TV Series Is Coming To Amazon Prime Video

“God of War” is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there, without a doubt. Although it was an action-packed gore fest in its earlier days, it is known for its fantastic storytelling while still being an awesome action game.

It looks like Amazon has recognized the game’s amazing story as well. So much so that they’re planning a TV series based on the franchise. If you’d like to know more about this exciting news, then keep reading.

‘God of War’ TV series on Prime Video

Image Credit: Sony

According to a report by Deadline, Amazon is currently in negotiation with Sony for a TV series based on their console’s premier title. Furthermore, rumors suggest that the Expanse’s Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, and The Wheel of Time’s Rafe Judkins will work on the series.

What will the ‘God of War’ series be about?

The franchise has been Playstation’s system seller for a very long time now. Starting in 2005 on the PS2, the game is about Kratos, who goes on a revengeful rampage against the Greek gods after being betrayed by them. While the newer games are about Kratos trying to live a peaceful life with his son, to not very amicable results.

As for the series, considering how much better the storytelling is in the new-gen titles, you can expect to get that part of the story adapted. But as any fan of the franchise would know, the mad god killer Kratos is just as important to the story as the new reserved and calm Kratos is. So as of now, there’s no way to know what part of the franchise we will get to see in the live-action adaptation.

That’s all we have for this article. Are you excited to see Kratos’ story in a live-action form? Which game do you think the series will adapt to? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.