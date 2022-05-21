How To Change My Region On Netflix? | Get New Content & Lower Prices

“Netflix and chill” is the go-to mantra to kill boredom these days. There are numerous series and movies on the streaming giant’s platform. However, you can unlock even more choices if you travel to a different country or use the global version. This article tells you how to change your region on Netflix.

Changing your region has some clear benefits. Netflix produces a plethora of content throughout the year, but not everything is released everywhere. There might be a controversial series or a thought-provoking documentary banned in your country but available elsewhere. You can access all such content by changing your Netflix region.

Another advantage that switching to a different region gives you is in terms of plan prices. By default, Netflix charges you for the subscription as per the plan price in the country you originally signed up for the service. If you have moved to another country with a cheaper subscription charge, you can cut down your binge-watching costs by updating your region on Netflix.

How do I change my region on Netflix?

Change the region for viewing blocked content

The simplest way to access blocked content is to go somewhere it is available. But, of course, immigrating to watch the new season of a frowned-upon series isn’t reasonable. Fortunately, you can still watch blocked series and movies without going anywhere by using a VPN.

It is important to note that Netflix can figure out when a user is tuning in from a VPN server. In this case, the platform gives access to all the available content in its global version. In other words, while you may not find content that is exclusive to a few countries (licensing reasons), you can watch the ones that are only blocked in your place but streaming everywhere else.

We know that choosing the right VPN can get confusing for some users. Luckily for them, we have already curated a list of top VPN apps for streaming.

Change region to new subscription plan prices

You can only go for a new plan price if you have moved to a new country — no VPN will work here. When you first move to a different region, your plan price stays the same as the region where you purchased it. However, if your current location has cheaper plan prices, you can benefit by canceling your existing plan and renewing it later. Just follow the steps given below.

On Mobile

Open the Netflix app and sign in. Tap on the profile icon in the top-right corner.

3. Select “Account.” This will open the Account page in your phone browser.

4. Scroll down and tap on “Cancel Membership” to confirm your decision.

Note: Make sure you note down when your current billing period ends.

5. Please wait until the end of your billing period. You can use Netflix as usual during this time.

6. Once the wait is over, log in to the same Netflix account. Repeat Step 2 and Step 3 as shown above. Now, select “Restart Your Membership” to renew your subscription at new prices.

On Desktop

Visit netflix.com and log in. Click on the downward arrow (next to the profile icon) in the top-right corner and select “Account.”

3. Click the “Cancel membership” button.

4. Click on “Finish Cancelation” to confirm your decision.

Note: For convenience-sake, note down the last date of your billing period at this step.

5. Wait for the billing period to be over. You can stream Netflix content as usual while you wait.

6. Once your existing billing period ends, log in to Netflix. Just as before, follow Step 2 once again. Now, select “Restart Your Membership” to get updated plan prices.

That's how you can change your region on Netflix.