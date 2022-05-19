How to watch “Panchayat” Season 2 for Free?

“Panchayat” is a fantastic comedy-drama series that aired its first season in 2020. The show took fans by storm with its high-class comedy while also being completely family-friendly. We’re beyond excited to see what’s in store for “Panchayat” Season 2.

Now fans of the show might remember that the show is supposed to come out on May 20, 2022. But due to it being leaked online early, the creators have decided to release it earlier instead. So you can watch it right now. With that said, let’s go over which streaming site is hosting this awesome web series.

Where to watch ‘Panchayat’ season 2 online?

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The answer to that is Amazon Prime Video. The stellar first season also came to Amazon’s streamer, so we had no doubt in our minds in that regard. You can watch all 8 episodes of the new season and the previous season on Amazon Prime Video right here.

Can I watch ‘Panchayat’ Season 2 for free on Amazon Prime Video?

We know that pirates have already released this show online, but watching it that way is illegal. So instead, you should try some of these workarounds, which are completely legal and safe. You can check them out right here-

Is ‘Panchayat’ worth watching?

The story is about a young engineering graduate looking for a job as any graduate would. But after losing hope and running out of options, he compromises and joins as secretary of a panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh. Now Abhishek, a city boy, will have to deal with the mundane and complex problems of village life.

Speaking of how good the show is, there aren’t many on this level when it comes to web series. The comedy is truly sensational here, being in a class of its own. But what truly makes it special is the fact that it is family-friendly and can be enjoyed with any loved ones. With a fantastic 8.8 rating on IMDb, you cannot go wrong with brilliant web series.

That’s all we have for today. Have you seen the first season yet? What do you think will happen in season 2? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.