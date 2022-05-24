“Stranger Things” Season 4 Part 1 Release Date & Time: Will It Stream On Netflix?

‘Stranger Things’ season 4 part 1 will signify the beginning of the end of the series. It originally started airing back in 2016 and has become one of the most popular ones out there. The fantasy horror drama will surely be missed once it’s over, but for now, fans are happy that it’s returning for one last season.

As we mentioned earlier, the last season will be divided into two parts. Today, our focus is on the release date of season 4, part 1. On that note, it is gearing up for an online release on May 27, 2022. Like most big-name shows, it will follow the standard release schedule of 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

Although the season will be divided into two parts, the number of episodes will not be the same. In fact, part 1 will flaunt 7 episodes while part 2 will only feature 2 episodes. With that said, let’s shift our focus to where to watch Stranger Things season 4 online.

Where to watch ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 part 1 online?

Image credit: Netflix

If you are a fan of the horror drama series, you must already know where to watch it online. But in case you aren’t, then no need to worry. Stranger Things is a gem in the crown of streaming giant Netflix. Like the previous seasons, it will be arriving on Netflix this Friday.

Is ‘Stranger Things’ a good show?

Yes, the show is certainly the cream of the crop as far as horror dramas are concerned. Moreover, it has amassed a rating of 8.7/10 on IMDb, with almost a million users joining in rating the show. If you still haven’t started watching the series, but plan to do so, here is what the plot is about:

When a young boy disappears, his mother, a police chief and his friends must confront terrifying supernatural forces in order to get him back.“

But if you are already caught up with the series and waiting for Stranger Things season 4, part 1, you must be aware that the aforementioned synopsis is just the tip of the iceberg of the series.

That’s all from our end. What are your expectations from the show? Let us know your views in the comments section below.