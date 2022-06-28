‘Succession’ Season 4 Plot Line Revealed As Filming Begins

Note: This article talks about season 4 of Succession, which means there are Spoilers ahead. Thank you!

The HBO original series, Succession began in 2018. It follows the Roy family, the owners of the media company Waystar Royco. As family patriarch Logan’s health deteriorates, his four children compete for control of the company.

Succession debuted to enormous success. It garnered 23 Emmy nominations and 9 wins, including Outstanding Drama Series, in its first two seasons alone. Succession Season 3 concluded with a dramatic finale in which Logan defeated siblings Kendall, Shiv, and Roman for the third time. Worse, Shiv’s husband Tom was the source of the betrayal, setting the stage for an even more contentious season 4.

Succession Season 4 in production

Production on Succession Season 4 has begun. pic.twitter.com/9sQAncXra0 — Succession (@succession) June 27, 2022

HBO confirms that filming on Succession Season 4 has officially begun. Furthermore, the network revealed the first plot details for the upcoming episodes while confirming the return of the entire main cast.

The main cast members will include Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, and J. Smith-Cameron Season 4 will consist of ten episodes. And it is unknown when viewers can expect to see it on their screens. The official synopsis of the show reads:

“In the ten-episode season four, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Succession has seen the Roys fight for power within Waystar Royco over the past three seasons. But season four will examine what happens when that power is taken away entirely.

Given that production has only recently begun, it appears likely that the drama series will not return until sometime in 2023. So these early plot details will have to suffice for the time being. However, after the tense conclusion of Season 3 of Succession, it will be interesting to see what the Waystar Royco sale means for the Roy family.