What’s Coming To Netflix Second Week In June 2022: June 6 – 12?

Netflix has been riding the high wave since the end of May. Although the start of June saw some cool releases like “Interceptor” and “As the Crow Flies,” Stranger Things is still what everybody is watching on the streamer. Let’s see if Netflix can continue its streak in the second week of June 2022.

Let’s talk about new releases coming to Netflix in the second week of June 2022. This list will cover all new films and TV shows coming to the platform from June 6, 2022, to June 12, 2022. But before that, let’s check out some highlights of this week.

Hustle (Wednesday)

“Hustle” might be the most exciting new release coming to Netflix this entire month. It is a new sports drama film starring Adam Sandler. Although the actor is known for his comedic roles, he has taken on some serious roles with massive success. So we hope this new film will be just as good if not better.

First Kill (Friday)

Keeping up with the spirit of pride month, “First Kill” is an exciting new teen rom-com about two women and their unlikely romance. Juliette and Calliope are assigned their first kill, one is a vampire, and the other is a vampire hunter. But in a Romeo and Juliet-esque twist, they fall in love with each other instead.

Everything heading to Netflix on June 2nd week

Image Credit: Netflix

June 6 (Monday)

Action Pack: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill — NETFLIX COMEDY

June 7 (Tuesday)

That’s My Time with David Letterman — NETFLIX COMEDY

June 8 (Wednesday)

Baby Fever — NETFLIX SERIES

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hustle — NETFLIX FILM

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

June 9 (Thursday)

Rhythm + Flow France — NETFLIX SERIES

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration — NETFLIX COMEDY

June 10 (Friday)

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness — NETFLIX FILM

Closet Monster

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute — NETFLIX COMEDY

First Kill — NETFLIX SERIES

Intimacy — NETFLIX SERIES

Peaky Blinders: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

Top Gear: Season 27

Top Gear: Season 28

Trees of Peace — NETFLIX FILM

Vice

June 11 (Saturday)

Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory — NETFLIX COMEDY

And there you go; we hope you now have a better idea of what to expect from Netflix in week two of June 2022. Every week, we will be back with more updates about the new titles heading to Hulu and other streaming platforms. Also, do check out what came out on the platform last week.