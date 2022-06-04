Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO
Join Us On Telegram

What’s Coming To Netflix Second Week In June 2022: June 6 – 12?

Is there any new release that can stand up to the hype of Stranger Things?

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
What’s Coming To Netflix Second Week In June 2022: June 6 – 12?
Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix has been riding the high wave since the end of May. Although the start of June saw some cool releases like “Interceptor” and “As the Crow Flies,” Stranger Things is still what everybody is watching on the streamer. Let’s see if Netflix can continue its streak in the second week of June 2022.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Let’s talk about new releases coming to Netflix in the second week of June 2022. This list will cover all new films and TV shows coming to the platform from June 6, 2022, to June 12, 2022. But before that, let’s check out some highlights of this week.

Hustle (Wednesday)

“Hustle” might be the most exciting new release coming to Netflix this entire month. It is a new sports drama film starring Adam Sandler. Although the actor is known for his comedic roles, he has taken on some serious roles with massive success. So we hope this new film will be just as good if not better.

First Kill (Friday)

Keeping up with the spirit of pride month, “First Kill” is an exciting new teen rom-com about two women and their unlikely romance. Juliette and Calliope are assigned their first kill, one is a vampire, and the other is a vampire hunter. But in a Romeo and Juliet-esque twist, they fall in love with each other instead.

Everything heading to Netflix on June 2nd week

Netflix
Image Credit: Netflix

June 6 (Monday)

  • Action Pack: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill — NETFLIX COMEDY

June 7 (Tuesday)

  • That’s My Time with David Letterman — NETFLIX COMEDY

June 8 (Wednesday)

  • Baby Fever — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Hustle — NETFLIX FILM
  • Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

June 9 (Thursday)

  • Rhythm + Flow France — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration — NETFLIX COMEDY

June 10 (Friday)

  • Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness — NETFLIX FILM
  • Closet Monster
  • Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute — NETFLIX COMEDY
  • First Kill — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Intimacy — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Peaky Blinders: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Top Gear: Season 27
  • Top Gear: Season 28
  • Trees of Peace — NETFLIX FILM
  • Vice

June 11 (Saturday)

  • Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory — NETFLIX COMEDY

And there you go; we hope you now have a better idea of what to expect from Netflix in week two of June 2022. Every week, we will be back with more updates about the new titles heading to Hulu and other streaming platforms. Also, do check out what came out on the platform last week.

Find your dream job

Rahul Srivastava

Rahul Srivastava

Fan of all things tv shows, anime and movies, with a love for gaming.

Find your dream job

More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

Work at your dream company with Fossbytes Jobs

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022