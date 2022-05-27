What’s Coming To Netflix First Week In June 2022: June 1 – June 5

Netflix did not have a good time in May. Although they have made some awkward decisions, no one can say that they have let up on new content for their service. We’re still reeling from Volume 1 of Stranger Things Season 4, so let’s see if Netflix can keep up the pace in June 2022.

Let’s go over all the new TV shows and films coming to Netflix in the first week of June 2022. This list will cover all the new content coming to the platform from June 1, 2022, to June 25, 2022, along with some leftovers from late May as well. But before that, let’s check out some highlights of the week first.

Interceptor (Friday)

Possibly the most hyped release of the week, “Interceptor” stars Elsa Pataky as Army Captain JJ Collins. She is in command of a remote missile interceptor station when it is seized by terrorist forces. Now the captain must use her years of tactical training and military expertise to take down these people.

As The Crow Flies (Friday)

“As The Crow Flies” is a very interesting new Turkish drama series heading to the platform. A young fan maneuvers her way into a seasoned anchor’s newsroom who she idolizes. But soon she falls into a dark world of ambition, envy, and the desire to be seen.

Now before we go over the rest, there are a few shows and films in late May as well. So let’s go over the content coming in the final days of May 2022 before the first week of June begins.

Everything heading to Netflix before June’s first week

May 30 (Monday)

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal

May 31 (Tuesday)

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

So with that out of the way, we can finally get back to June. Let’s go over what is coming to Netflix in the first week of June 2022.

Everything heading to Netflix in June 1st week

June 1 (Wednesday)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Dear John

Dumb and Dumber

Edge of Seventeen

Eraser

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass

Lean on Me

Léon: The Professional

Life as We Know It

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mr Bean’s Holiday

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Soul Plane

Steel Magnolias

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Boy

The Departed

The Fighter

The Girl Next Door

The Hurt Locker

The Players Club

Titanic

Troy

Vegas Vacation

We Are Marshall

June 2 (Thursday)

Borgen – Power & Glory – NETFLIX SERIES

The DUFF

Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake – NETFLIX COMEDY

June 3 (Friday)

As the Crow Flies – NETFLIX SERIES

Floor Is Lava: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Interceptor – NETFLIX FILM

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Perfect Mother – NETFLIX SERIES

Surviving Summer – NETFLIX FAMILY

Two Summers – NETFLIX SERIES

June 5 (Sunday)

Straight Up

And there you have it; we hope you now have a better clue of what to expect from Netflix in week one of June 2022. We will be back with more updates about the new titles heading to Hulu and other streaming platforms every week. Until then, check out what came out on the platform in the last week.