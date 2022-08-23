What’s Coming To Netflix Fourth Week In August 2022: Aug 22 – Aug 28?

Netflix is not exactly having an outstanding month and considering the fourth week of August 2022 is already here, this will just be a slow month in general for the platform. Although last week was great for animation fans since we got “Tekken: Bloodline” and the new season of “The Cuphead Show”. But will this final week end August with a bang? Let’s find out.

So let’s go over all new releases coming to Netflix in the fourth week of August 2022. We will cover all new tv shows and films coming to the platform from August 22, 2022, to August 28, 2022. But first, let’s check out some highlights of this week.

Lost Ollie (Wednesday)

“Ollie” is an emotional new mini series about this titular rabbit like toy. Although a toy, he is the beloved friend of a young boy named Billy. But one day, Ollie is separated from his friend and ends up being lost. So begins this toy’s grand adventure to get back to his beloved friend.

Me Time (Friday)

“Me Time” is an exciting new comedy film starring Kevin Hart as a responsible stay at home dad. This hard working dad finally gets a week off when his wife and children go off on a trip. So in his me time, he reconnects with his old best friend played by Mark Wahlberg. And thus begins a weekend which might uproot his entire life.

Everything heading to Netflix on the August 4th week

August 23 (Tuesday)

Chad and JT Go Deep – NETFLIX SERIES

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 24 (Wednesday)

Lost Ollie – NETFLIX SERIES

Mo – NETFLIX SERIES

Queer Eye: Brazil – NETFLIX SERIES

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Selling The OC – NETFLIX SERIES

Under Fire – NETFLIX SERIES

Watch Out, We’re Mad – NETFLIX FILM

August 25 (Thursday)

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

History 101: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure – NETFLIX ANIME

That’s Amor – NETFLIX FILM

August 26 (Friday)

Disobedience

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way – NETFLIX SERIES

Loving Adults – NETFLIX FILM

Ludik – NETFLIX SERIES

Me Time – NETFLIX FILM

Seoul Vibe – NETFLIX FILM

And that’s all we have for you today. We hope you now have a better idea of all that’s coming to Netflix in week four of August 2022. We will also discuss new titles heading to Hulu and streaming platforms weekly. And while you’re here, check out what came on the platform last week too.