Where Can You Watch Peaky Blinders Season 6 Online?

It has been over two years since the Shelby brothers made their screen appearance. After 5 successful seasons, the smash-hit series Peaky Blinders is back with Season 6. A bit disappointing, but season 6 is also to be the series’ last. Meanwhile, for fans looking to watch Peaky Blinders online, we’re going to let you know where to watch Peaky Blinders Season 6.

With season 6 being announced way back in January 2021, fans were desperate to see how the Shelby gang’s story unfolds. Surprisingly, we might even see a Peaky Blinders movie after the upcoming season; we’ll talk more on that later, though. First, let’s take a look at the release date of Peaky Blinders Season 6 and where you can watch it online?

Peaky Blinders Season 6

The last season of Peaky Blinders brought some tough luck to the Shelby gang, as plans to kill the fascist politician Oswald Mosley went up in flames. Towards the end of the season, we saw Thomas Shelby holding a gun to his head.

Meanwhile, the trailer for season 6 shows last season’s antagonist Oswald Mosley garnering even more attention and power. With the season’s episodes focusing on the twisted story of who’s with whom, Peaky Blinders’ upcoming season is sure to give fans some closure on the events of season 5. Moreover, the next season of Peaky Blinders is sure to pack a punch with many reveals and twists along in the race to find out who betrayed Tommy Shelby in his plan to kill Mosley.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release schedule

The most awaited season of Peaky Blinders is confirmed to air with its first episode on Sunday, February 27th, 2022, on BBC. While the season will air on BBC, fans can watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online on BBC iPlayer. Meanwhile, for the fans wondering if season 6 of the award-winning gangster series will release on Netflix? We hate to be the bearer of sad news, but the season won’t be available on Netflix anytime soon.

While BBC and BBC iPlayer services are exclusive to the UK, that leaves Peaky Blinders fans around the world to wonder where to watch the season online? Well, we’ll get to that. Firstly, for the UK residents, watching Peaky Blinders season 6 is entirely free; users just need to register to use BBC iPlayer.

As for the release time, Episode 1 of the next season of Peaky Blinders will air at 9 P.M. GMT on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.

Where to watch Peaky Blinders Season 6? (For fans outside the UK)

Well, the production has not revealed about Peaky Blinders’ season 6 releasing on Netflix yet. As for the last season of the series, they’re available to watch on the streaming service. On the contrary, here you go if you’re in need to watch the best series or movies on Netflix this weekend.

As for the next season of Peaky Blinders to be available on Netflix, expect the season to appear on the streaming service after it finishes airing on BBC. Meaning, Peaky Blinders season 6 won’t be available on Netflix before April 4th.

Meanwhile, to watch Season 6 as it releases, fans can use a VPN service to watch it on BBC iPlayer. For those wondering which VPN to us, we’ve got you.

Here’s a list to help you choose the best VPN service to suit you the best. Also, find below our top recommendation –

Now that you know the release date and time of the upcoming season of Peaky Blinders, don’t you think you ought to know the release dates of all the episodes in season 6? Well, here you go.

Peaky Blinders S6 Ep1: February 27 th

February 27 Peaky Blinders S6 Ep2: March 6 th

March 6 Peaky Blinders S6 Ep3: March 13 th

March 13 Peaky Blinders S6 Ep4: March 20 th

March 20 Peaky Blinders S6 Ep5: March 27 th

March 27 Peaky Blinders S6 Ep6: April 3rd

Well, there you have it, all you need to know about the last season of Peaky Blinders. How to watch it online and where to watch it online. Rest assured; we’ll make sure to let our readers know when the next season of Peaky Blinders is available on Netflix.