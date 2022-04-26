The stage is set and the stars have aligned for yet another stellar Champions League night. This time the EPL leaders Manchester City go head-to-head against La Liga leaders Real Madrid in this season’s first UCL semifinal tie.

Fresh off the comeback win against reigning champions Chelsea, Real Madrid will be full of vigor to continue marching towards their 14th Champions League title. On the other hand, Manchester City will be resolute to stop at nothing until they make it to their second UCL final and eventually to their first European trophy.

When and where to watch Man City vs Real Madrid?

The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on April 26 at 8:00 PM GMT or 12:30 AM IST (April 27). When it comes to broadcasting, Sony Pictures Sports Network has the official rights for UEFA Champions League matches in India.

On TV, the match will air on Sony TEN 2 (English), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), and Sony TEN 4 (Tamil/Telugu as per region). Furthermore, SonyLIV is the official streaming platform for UCL matches in India.

How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid for free?

Unlike what many people assume, there are a few ways to watch the Champions League semifinal tie for free. This benefit comes bundled with certain services we might already have a subscription for.

Airtel subscribers can stream the Man City vs Real Madrid match live via XStream, which comes free with the Rs 148 data pack and with prepaid unlimited plans starting from Rs 299. Whereas, postpaid users get the same service with plans worth Rs 399 and above.

Also, Jio subscribers can watch Man City take on Real Madrid for free using the JioTV app. If you have a JioFiber connection, then you can catch the action live on the SonyLIV app which comes as a bundled perk with prepaid plans starting from Rs 999 and postpaid plans starting from Rs 599. Moreover, those who are new to JioFiber can even claim the 30-day free trial which also comes with SonyLIV.

So, those are the methods you can use to watch the Champions League semifinal. Which team are you rooting for, Manchester City or Real Madrid? Tell us in the comments.