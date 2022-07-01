‘Money Heist: Korea’ Season 2 To Stray From The Original Plot Line

‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’ opened to positive acclaim. Much praise was given to the Korean remake’s creators for seamlessly incorporating the quintessentially Spanish story into the Korean context. And Money Heist Korea has finally topped the Netflix Global Charts among other non-English television shows.

The million-dollar question for fans is whether the show will be renewed for a second season. Please keep reading to find out what the show’s writer has to say about it.

Is ‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’ renewed for a season 2?

While there has been no official announcement regarding Money Heist: Korea season 2, we can anticipate a few things. Set during the peace process between the formerly warring areas, we meet the heist team at a time when both sides are forming a Joint Economic Area.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear how much of this will come into play following the development of season one, which more or less followed story beats from the original show’s first batch of episodes.

However, there appears to be a significant difference in the motivations of the two Professors. It could lead to an exciting and unexpected twist in the Korean version. The upcoming season may reveal that the Professor planned the heist to bring down the entire system. It’s still possible that Oslo and Moscow will perish in the next six episodes, as they did in the original series.

The heist lovers will have to wait until next year to see what the future holds for the Professor and his team.

‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’ to have a different plotline



Unlike the original series, Money Heist: Korea maintains a romantic view of revolution.

While the Spanish series screams resistance, the remake recognizes that organizing an uprising is difficult. Thus, the gang of North and South Korean robbers created history to alleviate corruption and poverty as the two Koreas united to form a better government and economy.

Many fans and viewers stated their strong dislike due to the differences between the original and the remake. “We knew that reactions would be divided, but we risked it,” the writer said. “Everyone, including the cast, was anticipating how things would turn out.”

According to Ryu Young Jae, Money Heist: Korea is a piece that will inevitably elicit conflicting reactions and opinions. The production team is nonetheless willing to take chances that could make or break Money Heist Korea. Their ultimate objective is to use their own story to convey a more powerful message further.

On the other hand, if Netflix decides to renew the project, Money Heist: Korea Season 2 will probably air in the summer of 2023.