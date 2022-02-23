“Gangubai Kathiawadi” Release Date & Time: Will It Be On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Or Disney+ Hotstar?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be back soon with another much-anticipated movie later this month. Previously, the renowned filmmaker has provided the audience with movies like ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani.’ As a result, fans have high expectations from his new project titled ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi.’

The film will feature none other than popular superstar Alia Bhatt. But more on that later, first let’s talk about the film’s release date. After getting postponed a few times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is all set to be released on February 25, 2022. Of course, we are talking about its theatrical release.

However, we are sure you must be wondering if you can watch it online as well? In that case, let’s shed some light on the film’s digital release next. So without any further delays, let’s get started.

Will ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ release on Disney+ Hotstar?

Image credit: Bhansali Productions

Hotstar is home to several amazing Indian movies. But there is no word on Alia Bhatt’s new film coming to the OTT platform as of now. Instead, we suggest you try watching Human on the streaming service.

Will ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ be released on Amazon Prime Video?

Unfortunately, the movie will not arrive on Amazon Prime Video any time soon. After all, it’s a well-known fact that Prime Video tends to release more regional movies on its platform.

Will ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ be released on Netflix?

Netflix is unarguably the biggest OTT platform out there. The streaming service never seems to disappoint its user base. On that note, current reports suggest that Alia Bhatt’s new project is all set to arrive on Netflix. While there is no official word on its release date for the same, you can expect it to be sometime around mid-march.

Apart from that, a few sources suggest that Zee5 has also purchased the digital rights to the movie. This is somewhat similar to how Ranveer Singh’s 83 is expected to be released online.

That’s it from our end for this article. Feel free to share your views about it in the comments section below.