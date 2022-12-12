The Banshees of Inisherin Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

When it comes to dark comedy, not many filmmakers come to mind. However, some great directors like Martin McDonagh never cease to amaze us. The filmmaker does his best work in this genre using his sharp and dark wit. Recently, he showed his magic in the latest dark comedy film, The Banshees of Inisherin.

The film follows the story of dissolution of a longtime friendship between the Pádraic and the brusque Colm. It shows Pádraic doing his best to save this precious relation, but his pal Colm stays firm and even threatens him violently. The film starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson is undoubtedly the best tragicomedy out there.

After its theatrical release, the film received a lot of love from the audience. However, if you’re someone who loves to watch the titles at home on your favorite couch, then don’t worry, as this streaming guide will help you with the release date and time of this masterpiece. Moreover, we’ll also discuss it’s free streaming. So without any further ado, let’s get started down below.

When is The Banshees of Inisherin releasing online?

Image Credit: SearchlightPictures

The dark comedy film will release on December 13, 2022, on your favortie platform HBO Max. As of its release schedule, HBO Max is popular for releasing most titles at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET. Furthermore, if you want to enjoy it on the platform, then head over to this page.

How to watch The Banshees of Inisherin for free online?

Although HBO Max itself doesn’t provide a free 30-day trial to new users, there are workarounds to watch your favorite HBO Max movies/shows for free.

That’s all we have for this article. What are your expectations from the film? Let us know our views in the comments section below.