What’s Coming To Hulu Fifth Week In June 2022: June 27 – July 3?

We’re finally in the last week of June 2022, and Hulu continues to dish out hit after hit. After two banger weeks, in the fourth one, we saw the exciting final season of “Motherland” and the action-packed “Gasoline Alley.” But this week, Hulu is about to give us its best release of June 2022.

So let’s talk about the new content coming to Hulu in the fifth week of June 2022. This list will cover all new films and TV shows coming to the platform from June 27, 2022, to July 3, 2022. But before that, let’s first check out some highlights of this week.

Only Murders in the Building season 2 premiere (Tuesday)

Only Murders in the Building is a fantastic comedy-mystery drama about a murderer and three individuals obsessed with mystery. The chaotic series aired its first season back in 2021 to high praise from critics and average viewers alike. So we’re hoping the new season is just as good, if not better.

The Princess (Friday)

“The Princess” is an interesting new action-comedy flick coming to Hulu this week. It starts with a princess refusing to marry an insane sociopath. But the man does not budge and locks her in a tower while threatening her family, all to take over the kingdom. However, what he did not see coming is the princess being a strong-willed badass who can take on him and his goons to save her kingdom.

Everything heading to Hulu on June 5th week

Image Credit: Hulu

June 28 (Tuesday)

Only Murders in the Building: Season 2 Premiere

June 30 (Thursday)

FLAWLESS (2007)

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Final Season

PRINCE AVALANCHE (2013)

Before we finish up, there are still a few more days left in the week. So even though the week spills into July, since it started in June, we’ll still count it here. With that out of the way, let’s go over the rest of this week’s releases.

Everything coming to Hulu at the start of July 2022

July 1 (Friday)

THE PRINCESS (2022)

Are You The One?: Complete Season 1

Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 5 & 6

Feud: Complete Season 1

Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 4 & 5

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 9

Survivor: Complete Seasons 38 & 39

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 32

The Challenge: Complete Season 34

127 HOURS (2010)

ANY GIVEN SUNDAY (1999)

BECAUSE I SAID SO (2007)

BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA (1986)

BILLBOARD DAD (1999)

BLACK KNIGHT (2001)

BOGUS (1996)

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY (2018)

BRIDE WARS (2009)

CADILLAC RECORDS (2008)

CLOSED CIRCUIT (2013)

CONTRABAND (2012)

DEATH RACE (2008)

THE DESCENDANTS (2011)

THE EXPENDABLES (2010)

THE EXPENDABLES 2 (2012)

THE EXPENDABLES 3 (2014)

FIRST KNIGHT (1995)

GHOST RIDER (2007)

GODSEND (2004)

THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO ANDRÉ (2017)

HEIST (2001)

HYSTERIA (2012)

INDEPENDENCE DAY (1996)

INSIDIOUS (2011)

JOHN DIES AT THE END (2012)

JOY RIDE (2001)

JUMANJI (1995)

KNOCK KNOCK (2015)

KUNG FU HUSTLE (2005)

THE LAST CIRCUS (2010)

THE LAST DAYS ON MARS (2013)

LEGEND OF THE GUARDIANS: THE OWLS OF GA’HOOLE (2010)

THE LIBRARIAN: QUEST FOR THE SPEAR (2004)

THE LIBRARIAN: RETURN TO KING SOLOMON’S MINES (2006)

THE LIBRARIAN: CURSE OF THE JUDAS CHALICE (2008)

LITTLE RICHARD (2000)

MAID IN MANHATTAN (2002)

THE MAN WHO KNEW TOO LITTLE (1997)

MARY SHELLEY’S FRANKENSTEIN (1994)

MILK (2008)

MONEY TRAIN (1995)

NIM’S ISLAND (2008)

PASSPORT TO PARIS (1999)

POSEIDON (2006)

POST GRAD (2009)

QUE PENA TU VIDA (2016)

RACHEL GETTING MARRIED (2008)

RADIO (2003)

THE REPLACEMENT KILLERS (1998)

SCHOOL DAZE (1988)

SEXY BEAST (1999)

THE SITTER (2010)

SORRY TO BOTHER YOU (2018)

STEP UP (2006)

STEP UP 2 THE STREETS (2008)

STEP UP 3D (2010)

SWITCHING GOALS (1999)

TALLADEGA NIGHTS: THE BALLAD OF RICKY BOBBY (2006)

TAXI (1998)

TE PRESENTO A LAURA (2010)

THAT’S MY BOY (2012)

THE TOURIST (2010)

URBAN LEGEND (1998)

URBAN LEGENDS: THE FINAL CUT (2000)

URBAN LEGENDS: BLOODY MARY (2005)

THE WATCH (2012)

THE WAVE (2015)

WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT (1993)

WORKING GIRL (1988)

July 2 (Saturday)

ASKING FOR IT (2021)

And that’s it. We hope you know a better idea of what to expect from Hulu in week five of June 2022. We will be back about the new titles heading to Netflix and streaming platforms weekly. And since you’re here, check out what came to the platform in week four.