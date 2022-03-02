“The Batman” Release Date: Will It Be On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video Or HBO Max?

It has been a long wait for fans to witness Robert Pattinson assume the role of Bruce Wayne in “The Batman” movie. The popular DC character has been played by some big names in the past. But each time a new actor takes on the role of the Dark Knight, it fills fans with a wave of excitement.

Unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the film’s release date has been pushed multiple times. On a positive note, the wait is about to be over. If everything goes well, ‘The Batman’ will be released in theaters on March 04, 2022. However, a few countries will get to see the film on March 03, 2022, as well.

This is pretty much about the movie's offline release. But what about fans (including myself) who have gotten used to watching films comfortably from their couches? Well, let's find out about it.

Will ‘The Batman’ be released on Netflix?

Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

As big as the platform Netflix is, it will still not be the one to get its hands on Pattinson’s version of Batman. However, you can try watching “All Of Us Are Dead” on the streaming service.

Will ‘The Batman’ be released on Amazon Prime Video?

Over the last few years, Amazon Prime Video has added several big-name titles to its library. But similar to Netflix, Prime Video will have to sit out the race to get the rights to stream the DC superhero’s new adventure.

Will ‘The Batman’ be released on HBO Max?

Considering the new Batman movie is being released under the banner of Warner Bros., the film will partner with HBO Max for an online release. However, don’t expect the movie to hit the library of the streaming service until 45 days after its initial release.

You can expect the movie to come to HBO Max around April 18, 2022. Until then, your best and frankest bet to watch it is to head over to your nearest theater.

This is it from our end. What are your expectations from The Batman? Feel free to share your honest opinion in the comments section below.