“Harley Quinn” Season 3 Is Back With A July premiere

Harley Quinn, written and directed by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey, follows a newly single Harley Quinn as she tries to make her way through the criminal underworld of Gotham City.

Kaley Cuoco stars as Harley Quinn, with Alan Tudyk as the Joker, Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Ron Funches as King Shark, Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho, Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman, Diedrich Bader as Batman, J.B. Smoove as Frank the Plant, and Christopher Meloni as Jim Gordon.

And now that Harley Quinn Season 3 is still in the works, we have exciting news for the long-awaited Season 3.

Harley Quinn Season 3 gets a July release

According to producer Patrick Schumacker’s tweet, the show will return this summer. Though there is no official release date, Schumacker veiled a new image from the animated series featuring Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn enjoying a beach vacation while toasting with two glasses of champagne, as voiced by Lake Bell and Kaley Cuoco, respectively.

The image is captioned with, “The hottest duo Gotham’s ever seen, and we’re back this summer bitches!” Check out the Tweet below:

The hottest duo Gotham’s ever seen 😍 and we’re back this summer b*tches! pic.twitter.com/ik3c7SHqsx — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) June 7, 2022

Although no official plot information has been revealed, the teaser does indicate the return of the fan-favorite characters who have been eagerly awaiting the third season since Poison Ivy revealed her true affections to Harley.

Harley Quinn Season 3 will be available on the streaming service HBO Max when it is released, but just on HBO Max. Meanwhile, Seasons 1 and 2 of Harley Quinn are accessible on Amazon Prime Video.