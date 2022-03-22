“Parallels” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

There’s a good collection of teenage series out there. But the fact is, they never go out of style. Hoping to make the most out of this, a new teenage show titled “Parallels” is all set to be released soon. The 2022 French series will try to capture the attention of fans who love the show about time travel.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

We will talk more about the plot of the sci-fi drama later. First, let’s shed some light on the show’s release date. As of now, it is expected to unveil online on March 23, 2022. Like most shows, it will be released online at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Moreover, it has already been confirmed that the show will feature six episodes in its inaugural season. In addition to that, all six episodes will be released at once. You can binge-watch the show.

Speaking of binge-watching it, you need to know where the show is being released online. With that said, let’s find out where to watch Parallels online.

Where to watch ‘Parallels’ online?

Image credit: Disney+

The action mystery series is a Disney+ original. So, you will be able to watch it online on Disney+ (a.k.a Disney+ Hotstar in India). All you have to do is head over to this page on the streaming service.

Considering the streaming platform has a lot of amazing OTT releases, you might be looking to watch something else on it as well. If you are a fan of MCU, feel free to check out Loki or Hawkeye on Disney+. We are sure you will love the aforementioned TV shows if you have watched content from MCU before.

What will ‘Parallels’ be about?

First impressions from the trailer have suggested that the series feels like a crossover between Stranger Things and Dark. Considering both shows are top-tier, there is high praise for Parallels. As for the plot of the series, here is what the official synopsis of the series says:

“Four teenage friends, on the French-Swiss border, whose lives are turned upside down by an experiment of the LHC, the world’s biggest particle collider.”

That’s all from our end for the French TV series. What are your expectations from it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.