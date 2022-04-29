What’s Coming To Hulu First Week In May 2022: May 2 – May 8

The first quarter of 2022 has now ended in April, but there’s still a lot of the year 2022 left. Hulu ended the quarter last week with an amazing “Under The Banner Of Heaven” series. We are excited to see what Hulu has in store for May 2022.

With that said, let’s talk about the shows and movies coming to Hulu in the first week of May 2022. This list will cover all the content coming to the platform from May 2, 2022, to May 8, 2022. But before that, let’s check out some highlights of the week first.

Last Survivors (Thursday)

‘Last Survivors’ is an intense American thriller film by Drew Van Acker, Alicia Silverstone, and Stephen Moyer. The film is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a son defies his father and associates himself with a mysterious woman. Although the film was panned critically, it garnered some positive attention because of the stellar performance by the cast.

Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 2 (Thursday)

‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’ is one of the more popular animated kids’ shows available on Hulu. It is part of the “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise and takes place 1,300 years after the original films. The plot is about many kids that end up finding the special hiding place of the dragons after all these years.

Now before we tell you about the rest of the shows coming this week, there are a few shows and films in early May as well. Let’s go over the content coming in May 2022 before its first week.

Everything heading to Hulu before May’s first week

May 1

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

A Raisin in the Sun (2008)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

After Everything (2018)

The Angriest Man in Brooklyn (2014)

The A-Team (2010)

The Big Year (2010)

Billy Madison (1995)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Busco Novio Para Mi Mujer (2016)

Cyrus (2010)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Drag Me to Hell (2009)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Easy A (2010)

Equity (2016)

Escape From Pretoria (2020)

Fever Pitch (2005)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Fun With Dick And Jane (2005)

Funny People (2009)

Gone (2012) – 10th Anniversary

Grandma (2015)

Hot Fuzz (2007) – 15th Anniversary

How I Live Now (2013)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Me, Myself and Irene (2000)

Mo’ Money (1992) – 30th Anniversary

November Criminals (2017) – 5th Anniversary

Nowhere to Run (1993)

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Ong Bak (2003)

Ong Bak 2 (2008)

Ong Bak 3 (2010)

Open Season 2 (2009)

Person to Person (2017) – 5th Anniversary

Pleasantville (1998)

The Polar Express (2004)

Pretty Woman (1990)

The Program (1993)

Resident Evil (2002) – 20th Anniversary

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) – 15th Anniversary

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) – 10th Anniversary

Rock of Ages (2012) – 10th Anniversary

Saving Face (2004)

Saving Private Perez (2011)

Seven Years in Tibet (1997) – 25th Anniversary

Still Alice (2014)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002) – 20th Anniversary

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild (2006)

Superhero Movie (2008)

Take This Waltz (2011)

Taken (2009)

The Vow (2012) – 10th Anniversary

We Own the Night (2007) – 15th Anniversary

White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) – 30th Anniversary

The Wolfman (2010)

The Young Victoria (2009)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

With that out of the way, we’ll move on to the main topic. So let’s go over what is coming to Hulu in the first week of May 2022.

Everything heading to Hulu in May 1st week

Image Credit: Hulu

May 2 (Monday)

Duncanville: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

Daytime Divas: Complete Series (Sony)

May 4 (Wednesday)

The Chase: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Holey Moley: Fore-Ever: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Who Do You Believe?: Series Premiere (ABC)

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 13 (Bravo)

May 5 (Thursday)

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Last Survivors (2022)

May 6 (Friday)

Hatching (2022)

And there you have it; we hope you now have a better idea of what to expect from Hulu in week one of May 2022. We will be back with more updates about the new titles heading to Netflix and other streaming platforms every week. Until then, check out what came out on the platform in the last week.