What’s Coming To Hulu Fourth Week In June 2022: June 20 – 26?

Although Hulu started June 2022 with very lackluster releases, last week, the streamer picked itself back up. We got great new releases like the streaming release of “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” and the new thriller “The Old Man” starring Jeff Bridges. Let’s see if Hulu can also continue to wow us in the fourth week of June 2022.

So let’s go over the new shows and movies coming to Hulu in the fourth week of June 2022. This list will cover all new films and TV series coming to the platform from June 20, 2022, to June 26, 2022. But before that, let’s first check out some highlights of this week.

Motherland: Fort Salem Final Season (Wednesday)

“Motherland: Fort Salem” started back in 2020 on FreeForm. It is set in a world women are dominant in society, and witches also exist alongside the average populous. We follow Raelle Collar, Abigail Bellweather, and Tally Craven, three witches who are conscripted into the U.S. Army. They find themselves and the world against the terrorist organization Spree, which fights against the conscription of witches.

Gasoline Alley (Saturday)

“Gasoline Alley” is an American action film starring Devon Sawa, Bruce Willis, and Luke Wilson. The film was released on February 25, 2022, in American theatres to a very lukewarm reception. However, as you may know, Bruce Willis has retired from acting due to his sickness. So considering this is one of his final films, it is at least worth checking out.

Everything heading to Hulu on June 4th week

Image Credit: Hulu

June 22 (Wednesday)

Motherland: Fort Salem: Final Season Premiere

June 23 (Thursday)

FX’s The Bear: Complete Season 1

THE BURNING SEA (2021)

June 25 (Saturday)

BIG GOLD BRICK (2022)

GASOLINE ALLEY (2022)

June 26 (Sunday)

THE DESPERATE HOUR F.K.A LAKEWOOD (2022)

And there you have it. We hope you know better what to expect from Hulu in week four of June 2022. We will be back about the new titles heading to Netflix and other streaming platforms weekly. And while you’re at it, check out what came to the platform last week.