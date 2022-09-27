The Last Of Us Plot, Cast, Trailer & Everything We Know

HBO’s planned version of The Last Of Us is getting closer to our screens. We’ve just got our first trailer for the show. The Last Of Us is an upcoming post-apocalyptic drama based on the hugely popular PlayStation game of the same name. It follows the unlikely duo of Joel and Ellie, a smuggler and a young girl.

They embark on a journey across the United States that has been transformed in the aftermath of a pandemic that has seen vast swaths of the population transformed into horrifying monsters by an infection caused by the Cordyceps fungus. Here’s everything we know thus far about the series.

The Last Of Us: Plot

It’s anticipated that the first season will adapt to the first game. The majority of the action in the first game, which was released in 2013 for the PlayStation 3, takes place not too long after more than 60% of the world’s population has been infected with the horrifying Cordyceps fungus. It alters people’s brains and causes them to turn into monstrous creatures within days of exposure.

It centered on the main character Joel, a smuggler tasked with getting Ellie, a young woman who turns out to be immune to Cordyceps illness, out of the Boston quarantine zone. The narrative then follows the couple as they travel further west to deliver Ellie to the Fireflies, a group of rebels who are certain that Ellie’s immunity will help in the discovery of a cure. They fight off some of the monsters created by the virus as they go, come into contact with hostile factions, and forge brief alliances with other survivors.

HBO’s official synopsis for the show reads:

“The story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the US and depend on each other for survival.”

The Last Of Us: Cast

The Last of Us HBO #TLOUDay

Bella Ramsey (Ellie), Pedro Pascal (Joel), Anna Torv (Tess), Storm Reid (Riley) pic.twitter.com/AgIu7bY30H — The Last of Us HBO – Status (@HBOsTheLastofUs) September 26, 2022

The show is set to star Pedro Pascal as Joel alongside Game of Thrones actress Bella Ramsey as Ellie. Gabriel Luna to play Tommy Miller, Joel’s younger brother. Additional casting includes:

Anna Torv as Tess (Joel’s smuggling partner),

Merle Dandridge as Marlene (The leader of the Fireflies resistance movement)

Nico Parker as Sarah (Joel’s daughter)

Storm Reid as Riley (Ellie’s best friend)

Jeffrey Pierce as Perry (A new addition to the franchise)

Lamar Johnson and Keivonn Woodard as Henry and Sam

Graham Greene and Elaine Miles as Marlon and Florence

The Last Of Us: Trailer

At the tail end of an HBO Max promotional clip that aired on August 21, 2022, fans received their long-awaited first, albeit brief, look at The Last Of Us series.

On September 26, a little more than a month later, the first complete teaser was released online in commemoration of The Last Of Us Day, the day in the game when the viral outbreak reached critical mass. Set to the iconic Hank Williams & The Drifting Cowboys song “Alone and Forsaken,” the clip delivers few lines of speech but promises that this adaptation will stay true to the essence of the video games.

How many episodes will there be?

The first season will consist of ten episodes of undefined duration. The project is already on track to be one of the most expensive television shows ever produced. According to early estimates, the budget for each episode will exceed $10 million. It’s logical that the show would share cast members with one of TV’s most expensive shows, Game of Thrones.

Save who you can save. The @HBO Original series #TheLastOfUs is coming in 2023 to @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/WWpMYza2w7 — The Last Of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) September 26, 2022

No official release date has been set. However, it’s safe to presume that an HBO membership, whether through cable or their streaming platform, HBO Max, will allow access to the post-apocalyptic drama audiences crave. With a budget of more than $100 million, it’ll need all the viewers it can get.

The first episode of the series wrapped filming in August, with production set to end in the summer of 2022 and the first season set to debut in 2023. Keep an eye on Fossbytes for updates as they become available. Meanwhile, check out our most anticipated dramatic moments from The Last Of Us to find out more.