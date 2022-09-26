Tudum 2022 Recap: Every Netflix Show And Movie Announcement

For the second year in a row, Netflix staged a live-streamed event called Tudum to showcase some of its most anticipated future movies, TV series, and even games. There were a few notable absences from the 2022 edition, such as the Arcane Season 2. But there were still plenty of major names. This features information about two distinct Witcher shows, trailers for Enola Holmes and Knives Out, and the surprise release of an amazing indie game. In case you missed the show, check out the list below.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Every Show And Movie Announced at Netflix Tudum

Enola Holmes 2 trailer

The Sherlock spin-off starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill will return with a Season 2 on November 4, 2022. And Netflix has finally released its trailer, which shows Enola attempting to live up to her genius detective brother’s legacy.

Manifest Season 4

A new trailer for the final season of the renowned supernatural drama series has been released. Starring Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas, the show is set to on November 4, 2022.

Heart of Stone first look teaser

Gal Gadot will star in another Netflix action movie, Heart of Stone arriving 2023, alongside Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt. In the new trailer, Gadot describes the movie as a “super grounded, raw action thriller.”

Lupin Season 3

The Lupin season 3 trailer has also been released, showing Assane on a difficult path as he attempts to do the best for his family while the ghosts of his past haunt him.

Bridgerton Season 3 premiere title revealed

Though we were not given the first glimpse at the upcoming season, we were given the opportunity to hear a preview of Lady Whistledown’s first column of season 3 by Nicola Coughlan. Oh, and we also learned the name of the season’s first episode!

Queen Charlotte First Look

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, a Netflix Bridgerton spinoff, will premiere in 2023 and chronicles the story of Queen Charlotte before she becomes the Queen we know and love in Bridgerton. While Netflix was unable to reveal the entire teaser, it did give viewers their first glimpse of Charlotte meeting her future husband, King George.

Netflix used Tudum to announce the premiere date for the third season of Emily in Paris, which will air on December 21, 2022. Not only did we get a release date, but we also got our first look at the forthcoming season’s trailer!

Here's your first look at Emily in Paris Season 3 — and you want to get a sense of the drama… Emily just gave herself bangs! Premieres December 21 #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/AvDGp63j9J — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

Shadow and Bone Season 2 cast discussion

As we prepare to return to the Grishaverse, the cast of Shadow and Bone stopped by to preview the upcoming season 2 with a peak at what’s to come. While we wait for a release date, it has been reported that season 2 will arrive in 2023.

Netflix confirmed season 5 of The Crown will premiere on Wednesday, November 9, 2023, after the release of an exclusive first look at Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki as Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

The Crown’s new Queen, Imelda Staunton, just revealed in #TUDUM that Season 5 will premiere in November 2022. pic.twitter.com/IYknWn8Qhi — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

Slumberland exclusive clip

Jason Momoa was present to give fans the first look at his new Netflix feature Slumberland, which will be released on Thanksgiving Day 2022!

Wednesday first look clip

Netflix handed up a first peek at the upcoming series with a fun new clip after confirming Wednesday will arrive on Nov. 23, the day before Tudum.

Never Have I Ever Season 4 cast tease

While filming for the fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever has only recently begun, stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, and Jaren Lewison have already dropped in to tease the upcoming final season with promises of new drama, romance, and a new heartthrob?!

That’s correct; Michael Cimino interrupted the show to preview his appearance in season 4 as a new bad boy who appears to be vying for Devi’s attention in the last season. Oh, and did we mention that Barnet has indicated he will return for Season 4?

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 blooper reel

While there wasn’t much new to tease about The Umbrella Academy’s fourth and final season, our favorite stars from season 3 returned to provide fans a new blooper reel filled of amusing moments.

Noah Centineo dropped by to share the title of his next spy thriller series, The Recruit, but that wasn’t all he revealed! The new series, which will premiere on December 16, 2022, stars Centino as a CIA lawyer who becomes embroiled in deadly international power politics when a former asset tries to expose the agency.

Get your first look at Noah Centineo's new show, The Recruit!



Premieres December 16 https://t.co/f0sudmmsSr #TUDUM @noahcent — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

In search of a Valentine’s Day date in 2023? Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon have you covered! Your Place or Mine is set to release on February 10, 2023, just in time for Valentine’s Day!

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio behind the scenes featurette

Guillermo del Toro gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek at the work that went into making Pinocchio, which will be released on Netflix in December.

Entergalactic exclusive behind the scenes

Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris stopped by to give fans an exclusive first peek at Entergalactic, an animated love story and concept album.

Love is the answer. Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris give #TUDUM an early look – and listen – at this animated love story and concept album, Entergalactic. pic.twitter.com/G89l9h91Pw — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

The Redeem Team sneak peek

The planned documentary The Redeem Squad will tell the unseen narrative of the 2008 US men’s Olympic basketball team led by Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and LeBron James. A sneak preview clip from the documentary has been shown at Tudum ahead of its release.

The Mother exclusive teaser

The Mother, starring Jennifer Lopez, won’t be released until May 2023. But Netflix has given us our first look at the upcoming thriller about a dangerous assassin who emerges from hiding to rescue the daughter she gave up years ago during the Tudum event.

We have both good and terrible news for You fans. The good news is that You season 4 has a release date. The bad news is that it won’t be until 2023. While there was anticipation that the new season would release before the end of the year, Netflix has confirmed that You season 4 will arrive in 2023, with Part 1 arriving on February 10 and Part 2 arriving on March 10.

The Watcher trailer

The Watcher, which premieres on October 13, promises to be a great highlight of the October programming lineup. And the trailer clearly suggests viewers are in for an incredible adventure this season!

While the new season of The Witcher will not be released until 2023, fans can enjoy the spinoff series The Witcher: Blood Origin on Christmas Day 2022!

Extraction 2 behind the scenes preview

Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave are back for Extraction 2. The on-camera stunt work is equally as incredible as the work put into filming it, but don’t take our word for it. Check out the rare behind-the-scenes look of the sequel to the hit film below.

Vikings Valhalla Season 2 sneak peek

In this exclusive first look clip from Vikings: Valhalla season 2, the famous Viking heroes Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) make a desperate last stand against Olaf and his troops.

November is shaping up to be an exciting month for Netflix! Among the many titles now guaranteed for the month is the new series 1899, which will premiere on November 17, 2022.

They Cloned Tyrone teaser

In this pulpy mystery caper a series of weird happenings lead an unusual trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx) onto the trail of a malicious government experiment. Check out the first teaser for the film here!

While there wasn’t much to tease during The Witcher’s segment of Tudum, Henry Cavill did reveal that Season 3 of The Witcher will be released in Summer 2023.

Heartstopper profile icons to release on Netflix

Fans have been requesting Heartstopper profile icons since the show’s debut, and their dream has now been granted. Heartstopper profile icons is now available, as mentioned at Tudum.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery sneak peek

Fans may get an exclusive new peek at the upcoming Knives Out sequel ahead of its December launch!

Pogues, get ready! While Outer Banks season 3 will not release until 2022, Netflix has given us our first peek at the upcoming season of OBX – and it has us excited for season 3!

The School for Good and Evil exclusive clip

The School for Good and Evil, directed by Paul Feig and starring Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Charlize Theron, and Kerry Washington, is based on Soman Chainani’s epic international best-selling trilogy. The series is set to release on Netflix on October 19th.

Stranger Things 4 blooper reel

Stranger Things, Netflix’s most popular show, brought the festival to a close in the United States. While we didn’t get any hints about what’s to come in the show’s last season, we did get a funny blooper film from season 4!



Which of the above mentioned releases are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments down below.