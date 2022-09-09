Here’s How Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ Will Deal The Queen’s Death

The Crown on Netflix follows Queen Elizabeth II’s life beginning with her marriage to Prince Philip and the subsequent happenings throughout her reign as a monarch. Debuting in 2016, the series provided viewers a glimpse inside the royal line of monarchs.

Beginning with Queen Elizabeth’s courtship with Prince Philip, the series takes viewers on a journey through some of Britain’s most dramatic moments in history. The Crown also looked into the breakup of King Charles III’s marriage to Princess Diana, as well as her terrible death following their divorce.

The sixth and final season of the show is currently in production. But on September 8, 2022, officials expressed grave concerns about the queen’s health. At 1:30 p.m. ET, the official royal Twitter account announced Queen Elizabeth’s passing. However, creators just shared their strategy for the well-liked Netflix series and how they intend to include her passing.

Netflix already has a plan worked out for the Queen’s death

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, Netflix’s The Crown writer, Peter Morgan, declared the show “a love letter to her.” According to Deadline, Morgan wrote in an email message that production of season 6 of the show “will stop filming” for an unspecified amount of time. Morgan stated that he had nothing to contribute right now.

However, the producers of the show revealed that they have their own version of how the series will handle Queen Elizabeth’s death called Operation London Bridge. Netflix is currently filming the sixth and final season of The Crown.

It was previously planned to end with the characters in 2002 when the queen lost her mother and sister, Princess Margaret. According to rumors, the show will end with the characters in 2005. However, reports indicate that producers have a plan in place to modify the ending regarding the queen’s death.

According to the New York Post, a Netflix insider said,

“We have our own version of Operation London Bridge. This is particularly pertinent for if we are filming. Filming will shut down immediately if we are in production for at least a week. There would also be lots of discussion about when to restart.”

What does Operation London Bridge mean?

The term “Operation London Bridge” refers to the plan that officials will implement if Queen Elizabeth dies. Operation London Bridge was established in the 1960s.

It is revised each year to reflect any new protocols that need to be applied. This includes who is contacted in what order, when the announcement is made, funeral arrangements, and the timeline for King Charles III’s coronation as the next King of England.

When is Netflix planning to release The Crown Season 5?

The Crown Season 5 was planned to air in November 2022, with Season 6 following in 2023. However, with Queen Elizabeth’s death, the release date for Season 6 may be pushed back.

If The Crown Season 6 closes with the characters in 2005, viewers will be able to observe the events leading up to King Charles III’s marriage to Camilla Parker Bowles. Recent events, however, may alter a significant portion of the next storyline.