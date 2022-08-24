‘Emily in Paris’ Apartment Is Now On Google Maps For You To Visit

In a world where travel is, at best, become a logistical nightmare to handle as borders close, open, close again, then open with a rigorous set of criteria. We instead look to other ways we might enjoy a sense of escapism. Our preferred technique right now? Watching Emily in Paris on Netflix. The iconic show chronicles the career of Chicago-born and raised Emily Cooper as she joins a top Parisian marketing agency to apply her knowledge to the French communications sector.

There, she wears a variety of eccentric and, at times, outlandish outfits and meets a variety of interesting characters. It goes without saying that the show’s Parisian setting is one of its best aspects. Indeed, frequent shots of the Eiffel Tower and the Champs-Élysées remind us why the city is so famous. But what we really love to see is the stunning French architecture right outside Emily’s door—quite literally.

Or if you’re going soon, you can now type “Emily Cooper’s Apartment” into Google Maps to find the address to Emily’s apartment in Paris. And of course, it gives you directions so you can walk (very Parisian) drive, or take public transportation.

Emily in Paris apartment gets Google Maps approved!

Since the shooting of the first and second seasons has made the Parisian neighborhood a well-known place in the French capital, it is already known what Emily in Paris’s apartment is. Emily, we did it! @GoogleMaps approved…”, wrote Lily Collins on Instagram to announce the official location of the apartment is already on the platform.

After two years of the Netflix series, Emily’s apartment is finally recognized on Google Maps. Fortunately for us (by the time we arrive in Paris), the fictional setting is actually shot on a real-life street. Although there are a couple of differences between the show and the real thing. The Emily In Paris apartment block is located at 1, Place de l’Estrapade, just next to the Panthéon in the 5th arrondisement.

Image: Netflix



As seen in the Netflix series, the plaza features a real-life patisserie and a couple of restaurants dotted around the street. At the other end of the street is Emily’s apartment block. It looks a lot like it in real life with the large stone building having a wooden door in front that opens onto the square.

About the third season of Emily in Paris, it is expected to premiere at the end of 2022.