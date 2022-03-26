“Riverdale” Season 6 Episode 7 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

“Riverdale” is an intense teen drama series starring characters from the popular comic book “Archie.” The show aired only half of its latest season back in December 2021, after which it finally started back up again, with episode 6 released on March 20, 2022. So fans are now desperately waiting for Riverdale season 6, episode 7.

And the wait is finally about to come to an end. The second half is finally underway, with the seventh episode releasing on March 27, 2022, on CW. After that, we will be following the weekly schedule as all the previous seasons have followed.

But that’s on TV. How about streaming? Can you watch it online? And if so, where can you see it? Also, is it possible to stream it for free? If you want to know the answers to these and more, keep reading below.

Where to watch ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 7 online?

Image Credit: CBS Studios

Now you might think that the only way to watch it is to tune in on CW to watch it on TV. But streaming giant Netflix also has the rights to stream this teen drama. You will get the episode a day after its release (except in the U.S.). You can check it out by heading over to this page.

How to watch ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 7 for free on Netflix?

Sadly, Netflix, the platform the series is being released on, is not free. You will have to buy a subscription if you want access to its catalog. However, there are certain ways to watch its content for free. You can check them out right down below –

1. Month-long Free Trial for new users.

2. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios.

3. T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions for $8.99 and $13.99.

4. Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399.

5. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

What to expect from Riverdale season 6 episode 7?

We saw the group back in episode six, and things were kicking into high gear. Archie’s house blowing up, Jughead is becoming deaf, Archie and Betty somehow getting superpowers, and Veronica hiring a hitman.

We don’t know where things are going now, but we have a short preview of the upcoming episode. It shows Veronica speaking at her father’s funeral and a bit of Jughead. The interesting thing is Cheryll using her powers and Archie seemingly being kidnapped. Who’s dragging him away? We’ll have to wait for the episode to find that out.

That’s all we have for today. Are you ready for more Riverdale madness in this upcoming episode? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.