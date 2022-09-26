Facebook Twitter Instagram
Samsung And Axis Bank Credit Card Launched With 10% Cashback Offer

Samsung steps into the Indian finance scene.

Image: Samsung

Samsung and Axis Bank have partnered to launch a new VISA credit card. The Samsung Axis Bank credit card will come in Infinite and Infinite Signature variants and offer a 10% cashback across Samsung products.

The Signature credit card comes with an annual limit of INR 10,000 in cashbacks, with INR 2,500 monthly cashback limit. Signature Infinity will offers a maximum annual cashback of INR 20,000, with a monthly cashback limit of INR 5,000.

Both cards have no minimum purchase value, so you’ll get 10% cashback across all Samsung products. Aside from that, this is an Axis Bank credit card backed by VISA, so you can also use it as a regular credit card. You’ll earn EDGE reward points for using the cards for other purchases.

Samsung Axis Bank credit card benefits

Samsung axis bank credit card
Image: Samsung

Samsung Axis Bank credit card users will get EDGE points as a welcome offer. Signature card holders will get 2500 points that are equal to INR 500, and Signature Infinite card holders will get 30,000 points, which are worth INR 6,000.

The card also partners with merchants like bigbasket, Myntra, Tata 1mg, Urban Company and Zomato. This means you’ll get more reward points/discounts on using the card to make purchases from these outlets. Lastly, you get complimentary airport lounge access, and fuel surcharge waiver.

Samsung’s move has Apple beaten in entering the Indian finance market. While Apple Wallet and Apple Card are successful over in the U.S., the company doesn’t offer anything here in India. The card, added with the company’s massive product range is sure to add to its consumer-base.

Moreover, it is a VISA card, so you can feel free to use it across the nation, and it is most likely to be accepted everywhere. It remains to be seen if Apple ever enters the Indian market with its card. For now, there’s no other brand that has an exhaustive ecosystem like Samsung in India.

Samsung says you can register for the card on the official website here. The site should be live shortly.

