Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Netflix’s Upcoming TUDUM Fan Event

The international fan event, which debuted in 2021, includes panels discussing the most popular Netflix series and upcoming movies, as well as exclusive first looks. The virtual fan event will feature some of the biggest names in entertainment to talk about their upcoming series and movies, including news, trailers, casting, and other exciting announcements. It will function similarly to a Netflix-only version of Comic-Con.

And Now, Netflix has released a new trailer for their forthcoming Tudum event, which features Jamie Foxx, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, Lee Jung-Jae, David Harbour, Chris Hemsworth, Sadie Sink, and many more. The lineup includes new episodes of The Witcher, Stranger Things, Squid Game, Bridgerton, Lupin, Manifest, The Crown, Emily in Paris, and a few surprises.

What time does TUDUM start?

Netflix will host their second-ever TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event On Saturday, September 24, with five virtual events in 24 hours. Here’s a schedule for TUDUM’s events:

At 11:00 am KST (7:00 pm PT September 23), TUDUM kicks off in Korea.

At 11:00 am IST (10:30 pm PT, September 23), fans will have a fun look at what’s ahead from India.

At 10 am PT, TUDUM kicks off as a two-part show with Part 1 in the United States and Europe and Part 2 at 11:30 am PT in Latin America, including surprises from other countries.

At 1:00 pm JST September 25 (9:00 pm PT September 24), our stars from Japan will close out TUDUM with a celebration of our Japanese entertainment.

Netflix TUDUM 2022 show line-up

If you’re a fan of an ongoing Netflix series of any genre, it’s likely to be included during the event. Here are some of the series and movies scheduled to premiere:

TV series

1899

3 Body Problem

Alice in Borderland

Belascoarán

Berlin

Bridgerton

Class

Dead to Me

El amor después del amor

El Reino

Elite

Emily in Paris

First Love

Glitch

Guns & Gulaabs

Heartstopper

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Stone Ocean

Love is Blind: Brazil

Lupin

Manifest

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale

Never Have I Ever

Outer Banks

Physical: 100

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Rana Naidu

Scoop

Shadow and Bone

Squid Game

Stranger Things

The Crown

The Fabulous

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House

The Umbrella Academy

The Watcher

The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Triada

Vikings: Valhalla

Wednesday

You

Movies

20th Century Girl

Ardiente Paciencia

A través del mar

Beyond the Universe

Carga Máxima

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Enola Holmes 2

Extraction 2

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Pinocchio

Heart of Stone

Kathal

Khufiya

Matrimillas

Monica, O My Darling

Qala

The Redeem Team

Slumberland

The School for Good and Evil

They Cloned

Your Place or Mine

Games

Compass Point: West

Desta: The Memories Between

Kentucky Route Zero

Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales

Triviaverse

Where to watch Netflix TUDUM?

#TUDUM is back!



It’s got your favorite shows! The coolest movies! The biggest stars! Don't miss all five shows in this global fan event. Set your YouTube Reminder now for September 24 at 10 am PT https://t.co/6Wj9nZNDps pic.twitter.com/Ds7K1qlhYU — Netflix (@netflix) September 14, 2022

The entire event will be free to watch on Netflix’s YouTube channels throughout the world. It will be jam-packed with exclusive news, brand-new trailers, first glimpses, never-before-seen video, and behind-the-scenes extras. The three-hour event will also be broadcast on Netflix’s Facebook, Twitter, and Tik Tok sites, with the Netflix Geeked pages holding both a pre-show and a live watch party.

Last year’s Tudum event on Netflix received 25 million views from around the world and was broadcast in 29 languages. And this year’s Tudum is sure to be just as huge as prior showings. With many flagship shows and top-tier worldwide talent, it will whet the appetite of viewers wanting to catch a glimpse of a new season, series, or original film from Netflix.