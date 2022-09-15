Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Netflix’s Upcoming TUDUM Fan Event

The international fan event, which debuted in 2021, includes panels discussing the most popular Netflix series and upcoming movies, as well as exclusive first looks. The virtual fan event will feature some of the biggest names in entertainment to talk about their upcoming series and movies, including news, trailers, casting, and other exciting announcements. It will function similarly to a Netflix-only version of Comic-Con.
Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial
And Now, Netflix has released a new trailer for their forthcoming Tudum event, which features Jamie Foxx, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, Lee Jung-Jae, David Harbour, Chris Hemsworth, Sadie Sink, and many more. The lineup includes new episodes of The Witcher, Stranger Things, Squid Game, Bridgerton, Lupin, Manifest, The Crown, Emily in Paris, and a few surprises.
What time does TUDUM start?
Netflix will host their second-ever TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event On Saturday, September 24, with five virtual events in 24 hours. Here’s a schedule for TUDUM’s events:
- At 11:00 am KST (7:00 pm PT September 23), TUDUM kicks off in Korea.
- At 11:00 am IST (10:30 pm PT, September 23), fans will have a fun look at what’s ahead from India.
- At 10 am PT, TUDUM kicks off as a two-part show with Part 1 in the United States and Europe and Part 2 at 11:30 am PT in Latin America, including surprises from other countries.
- At 1:00 pm JST September 25 (9:00 pm PT September 24), our stars from Japan will close out TUDUM with a celebration of our Japanese entertainment.
Netflix TUDUM 2022 show line-up
If you’re a fan of an ongoing Netflix series of any genre, it’s likely to be included during the event. Here are some of the series and movies scheduled to premiere:
TV series
- 1899
- 3 Body Problem
- Alice in Borderland
- Belascoarán
- Berlin
- Bridgerton
- Class
- Dead to Me
- El amor después del amor
- El Reino
- Elite
- Emily in Paris
- First Love
- Glitch
- Guns & Gulaabs
- Heartstopper
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Stone Ocean
- Love is Blind: Brazil
- Lupin
- Manifest
- Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area
- Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale
- Never Have I Ever
- Outer Banks
- Physical: 100
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Rana Naidu
- Scoop
- Shadow and Bone
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
- The Crown
- The Fabulous
- The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House
- The Umbrella Academy
- The Watcher
- The Witcher
- The Witcher: Blood Origin
- Triada
- Vikings: Valhalla
- Wednesday
- You
Movies
- 20th Century Girl
- Ardiente Paciencia
- A través del mar
- Beyond the Universe
- Carga Máxima
- Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
- Enola Holmes 2
- Extraction 2
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Pinocchio
- Heart of Stone
- Kathal
- Khufiya
- Matrimillas
- Monica, O My Darling
- Qala
- The Redeem Team
- Slumberland
- The School for Good and Evil
- They Cloned
- Your Place or Mine
Games
- Compass Point: West
- Desta: The Memories Between
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales
- Triviaverse
Where to watch Netflix TUDUM?
The entire event will be free to watch on Netflix’s YouTube channels throughout the world. It will be jam-packed with exclusive news, brand-new trailers, first glimpses, never-before-seen video, and behind-the-scenes extras. The three-hour event will also be broadcast on Netflix’s Facebook, Twitter, and Tik Tok sites, with the Netflix Geeked pages holding both a pre-show and a live watch party.
Last year’s Tudum event on Netflix received 25 million views from around the world and was broadcast in 29 languages. And this year’s Tudum is sure to be just as huge as prior showings. With many flagship shows and top-tier worldwide talent, it will whet the appetite of viewers wanting to catch a glimpse of a new season, series, or original film from Netflix.