ThopTV And Oreo TV Alternatives: Free Live TV Apps [Legal]

Even in today’s time, when OTT platforms are there to provide us with tailored content, some of us still prefer free live TV streaming. The only problem is there are only a few legal and free live tv streaming websites. With the takedown of ThopTV and Oreo TV, people are now scrambling to find alternatives for those services.
Note: Some of these services might not be available in your area or are filled with pop-ups and ads. So make sure to check out our free VPN and Adblocker recommendations.
Best ThopTV and Oreo TV Alternatives for free live TV
Vudu (Best ThopTV Alternative)
Vudu is one of the more well-known apps online for free live TV streaming. It has premium content, free movies, and an impressive show collection. The application is compatible with multiple devices and offers Full HD and 4K streaming. Additionally, Vudu App is completely legal, where users can easily buy or rent movies and TV shows. All of this makes Vudu a great alternative for ThopTv and Oreo TV.
Pros:
- Compatible with multiple devices
- Legal application
- Buy or rent movies and TV shows
- 4k and Full HD content
Cons:
- Horribly placed ads
- Can only download in standard definition instead of HD
Tubi TV
Tubi TV is also a unique alternative for watching a broad selection of movies and TV Shows. It ranks among the best movie streaming apps globally. Tubi TV ensures all services are legal and has millions of users downloading free and legal content.
The app contains twenty thousand movies and TV shows with over 20 million monthly uses. Tubi TV is compatible with different devices. The app is made by Fox Corporation, which has introduced more content over time. Content is divided into different genres, which makes searching for what to watch much easier.
Even the variety of content is wide, including anime, documentaries, news, and much more. It has an excellent player that offers subtitles for all videos. The only problem is that ads appear every 10-15 minutes. Despite its issues, Tubi TV is a great alternative for ThopTV and Oreo TV.
Pros:
- Dark themed
- Subtitles availability
- High-quality videos
- Available for both iOS & Android
Cons:
- Ads every 10 minutes
- Occasional loading problems if you live far from the servers
Plex Free TV
Plex Media Server offers a set of about 100 TV channels that you can enjoy. It is like a live TV service, where you can access lots of free movies, news, documentaries, music, etc. You can access all of this without the need to create an account. It gives you full control, which you can use to personalize your channel lineup and other account-specific features.
Pros:
- Excellent personalization features
- Can be watched anywhere from the world
- Is available on Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Plex Web App, Chromecast, Apple TV, Fire TV, etc.
- Individual profiles option
- No sign up needed
Cons:
- Doesn’t work well with VPN
Pluto TV (Free ThopTV Alternative)
Pluto TV tries to give you the visual feel of a traditional TV interface. The app categorizes content into 13 channel tiers like Movies, Sports, Comedy, Entertainment, Tech + Geek, etc.
It was acquired by Viacom in 2019 and now has more than 10 million monthly active users with its content partnerships and licensing deals with studios. The service features more than 200 channels, including sports channels such as the CBS network, Fox Sports, NFL Channel, Pluto Sports, etc. The best thing is that no sign-up is needed.
Pros:
- 200+ free to watch live TV channels
- No sign up needed
- Is available on Web, Android, PC, iOS, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, etc.
- User-friendly and neatly categorized interface
Cons:
- Limited availability and geo-restrictions (Use VPN)
- No DVR feature for live TV
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is an over-the-top content (OTT) streaming subscription service. It includes ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, NBC, and other networks. The service offers more than 80 channels, which can be directly streamed on a phone or PC without any cable box. It has every major channel for every category sports, entertainment, news, kids, etc. You can even try it out for free right now.
Pros:
- Excellent lineup of sports, news, and entertainment channels
- Robust and easy-to-use DVR features
- Intuitive interface
- Broad platform support
Cons:
- Only basic parental control options
- No FOX RSNs
Is Oreo TV shutting down?
Hate to be the bearer of bad news but after the arrest of ThopTV owner, other apps like Oreo TV and FlixTV have shut down fearing persecution. These apps are currently shut down indefinitely so you can’t watch them anymore.
Conclusion (ThopTV Alternatives)
After the closure of apps like ThopTV, Oreo TV, and FlixTV users found it hard to find an alternative for these apps. There are many apps out there that are very similar to the aforementioned apps but they are not exactly legal.
Apps like Vudu, Tubi TV, and Plex Free TV are good alternatives that are completely legal.
FAQs-
Due to violating the copyright law, the owner of ThopTV, Satish Venkateshwarlu, was arrested by the Indian government. The app is now banned in India. But there are several alternatives for both ThopTV and Oreo TV available in this list.
Legal circumstances forced apps like Oreo TV and FlixTV to shut down as they allowed users to watch content without paying. These apps could illegally stream and transmit the content of TV channels and causing them huge losses. This was a clear violation of the copyright act in India.