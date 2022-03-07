ThopTV And Oreo TV Alternatives: Free Live TV Apps [Legal]

Even in today’s time, when OTT platforms are there to provide us with tailored content, some of us still prefer free live TV streaming. The only problem is there are only a few legal and free live tv streaming websites. With the takedown of ThopTV and Oreo TV, people are now scrambling to find alternatives for those services.

Note: Some of these services might not be available in your area or are filled with pop-ups and ads. So make sure to check out our free VPN and Adblocker recommendations.

Best ThopTV and Oreo TV Alternatives for free live TV

Vudu (Best ThopTV Alternative)

Vudu is one of the more well-known apps online for free live TV streaming. It has premium content, free movies, and an impressive show collection. The application is compatible with multiple devices and offers Full HD and 4K streaming. Additionally, Vudu App is completely legal, where users can easily buy or rent movies and TV shows. All of this makes Vudu a great alternative for ThopTv and Oreo TV.

Pros:

Compatible with multiple devices

Legal application

Buy or rent movies and TV shows

4k and Full HD content

Cons:

Horribly placed ads

Can only download in standard definition instead of HD

Tubi TV

Tubi TV is also a unique alternative for watching a broad selection of movies and TV Shows. It ranks among the best movie streaming apps globally. Tubi TV ensures all services are legal and has millions of users downloading free and legal content.

The app contains twenty thousand movies and TV shows with over 20 million monthly uses. Tubi TV is compatible with different devices. The app is made by Fox Corporation, which has introduced more content over time. Content is divided into different genres, which makes searching for what to watch much easier.

Even the variety of content is wide, including anime, documentaries, news, and much more. It has an excellent player that offers subtitles for all videos. The only problem is that ads appear every 10-15 minutes. Despite its issues, Tubi TV is a great alternative for ThopTV and Oreo TV.

Pros:

Dark themed

Subtitles availability

High-quality videos

Available for both iOS & Android

Cons:

Ads every 10 minutes

Occasional loading problems if you live far from the servers

Plex Free TV

Plex Media Server offers a set of about 100 TV channels that you can enjoy. It is like a live TV service, where you can access lots of free movies, news, documentaries, music, etc. You can access all of this without the need to create an account. It gives you full control, which you can use to personalize your channel lineup and other account-specific features.

Pros:

Excellent personalization features

Can be watched anywhere from the world

Is available on Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Plex Web App, Chromecast, Apple TV, Fire TV, etc.

Individual profiles option

No sign up needed

Cons:

Doesn’t work well with VPN

Pluto TV (Free ThopTV Alternative)

Pluto TV tries to give you the visual feel of a traditional TV interface. The app categorizes content into 13 channel tiers like Movies, Sports, Comedy, Entertainment, Tech + Geek, etc.

It was acquired by Viacom in 2019 and now has more than 10 million monthly active users with its content partnerships and licensing deals with studios. The service features more than 200 channels, including sports channels such as the CBS network, Fox Sports, NFL Channel, Pluto Sports, etc. The best thing is that no sign-up is needed.

Pros:

200+ free to watch live TV channels

No sign up needed

Is available on Web, Android, PC, iOS, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, etc.

User-friendly and neatly categorized interface

Cons:

Limited availability and geo-restrictions (Use VPN)

No DVR feature for live TV

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is an over-the-top content (OTT) streaming subscription service. It includes ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, NBC, and other networks. The service offers more than 80 channels, which can be directly streamed on a phone or PC without any cable box. It has every major channel for every category sports, entertainment, news, kids, etc. You can even try it out for free right now.

Pros:

Excellent lineup of sports, news, and entertainment channels

Robust and easy-to-use DVR features

Intuitive interface

Broad platform support

Cons:

Only basic parental control options

No FOX RSNs

Is Oreo TV shutting down?

Hate to be the bearer of bad news but after the arrest of ThopTV owner, other apps like Oreo TV and FlixTV have shut down fearing persecution. These apps are currently shut down indefinitely so you can’t watch them anymore.

Conclusion (ThopTV Alternatives)

After the closure of apps like ThopTV, Oreo TV, and FlixTV users found it hard to find an alternative for these apps. There are many apps out there that are very similar to the aforementioned apps but they are not exactly legal.

Apps like Vudu, Tubi TV, and Plex Free TV are good alternatives that are completely legal.

